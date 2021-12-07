Safran Turney teases new pizza shop with pop-up event on Wednesday

For foodies and fans of Philly favorites Bud & Marilyn's, Barbuzzo, and Little Nonna's comes the city's newest neighborhood pizzeria. Good Luck Pizza Co. will join Safran Turney Hospitality family as a permanent fixture early 2022, and on Wednesday, Dec. 8, its owners are offering a peek at their newest restaurant with the first of a few, takeout only, pop-up events.

The shop will be taking over the the space formerly occupied by Safran Turney's Spanish restaurant Jamonera, at 105 S. 13th St. in the city's Midtown Village. Jamonera closed in October 2020.

You can schedule a pick-up order for Wednesday night using Good Luck Pizza Co.'s online ordering, though available times are going fast. The event runs from 5 to 9 p.m. on Wednesday, and the full, pop-up menu is available on Good Luck Pizza's Instagram.

It features five varieties of pizza: two traditional red-sauces pies – pepperoni and the cheese supreme – and kinds of three white pies – potato and rosemary; mushroom and burrata; and clam and ham. There is a limit of two pizzas per order.

The rest of the menu includes Italian wedding soup; a chopped salad with provolone, chickpeas and pepperoncini; two pasta dishes (stuffed shells with spinach and ricotta and rigatoni and whey braised pork); and homemade tiramisu for dessert.

Also on Good Luck Pizza's Instagram, Marcie Turney describes the pizza dough, which the chef has been testing ahead of the shop's grand opening, as a "high hydration dough baked into light and crispy crust."



Turney and Valerie Safran have created a mini empire around 13th Street since their business partnership was established in 2002 and they opened they first restaurant, Lolita, in 2004. In addition to their restaurants, they also own gift shop Open House, 107 S. 13th St., and jewelry shop Verde, 108 S. 13th St.



Also in early 2022, Turney and Safran are expected to open another new restaurant, Loveluck, inside the landmark visitors center in LOVE Park.

Wednesday, Dec. 8

5-9 p.m. | Pay-as-you-go

105 S. 13th St.

Philadelphia, PA 19107