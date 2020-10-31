More Sports:

October 31, 2020

Grocery shopping: Five college prospects who could interest the Eagles in the 2021 NFL Draft

By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
122819ShaunWade Mike Carter/USA TODAY Sports

Ohio State DB Shaun Wade

As long as you're taking in some college football action this Saturday, here are some players who could make sense for the Philadelphia Eagles in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Trevon Moehrig, S, TCU (6'2, 202): TCU at Baylor, 3:30 p.m.

In 2019, Moehrig had four INTs, two FFs and an impressive 11 pass breakups from his safety spot. His ball skills and ball-hawking ability are obvious, and he is a smart deep safety who reads routes and has enough speed to get from sideline to sideline.

The Eagles are going to have to replace Rodney McLeod in the near future, and Moehrig could provide a seamless transition. I like his value in Round 2.

Wyatt Davis, OG, Ohio State (6'4, 315): (3) Ohio State at (18) Penn State, 7:30 p.m.

Davis' grandfather is NFL Hall of Famer Willie Davis. He is thought of as the best guard prospect in the country. He's strong, athletic, and nasty. A look:

Davis is highly likely to go Round 1, and a guard in the first round isn't an ideal use of resources, but he could be an option if the Eagles win the NFC East, and get the 19th overall pick (or later). Should Jason Kelce retire, the Eagles could still field a quality interior OL with Isaac Seumalo moving to center, Brandon Brooks returning, Davis filling in at LG, and Nate Herbig backing up all three.

Shaun Wade, DB, Ohio State (6'1, 195): (3) Ohio State at (18) Penn State, 7:30 p.m.

Ohio State puts one or more defensive backs in the NFL every year lately, and often high in the draft:

 YearPlayer Team Round Overall 
 2014Bradley Roby, CB Broncos 31 
 2014Christian Bryant, S Rams 241 
 2015Doran Grant, CB Steelers 121 
 2016Eli Apple, CB Giants 10 
 2016Vonn Bell, S Saints 61 
 2017Marshon Lattimore, CB Saints 11 
 2017Malik Hooker, S Colts 15 
 2017Gareon Conley, CB Raiders 24 
 2018Denzel Ward, CB Browns 
 2019Kendall Sheffield, CB Falcons 111 
 2020Jeff Okudah, CB Lions 
 2020Damon Arnette, CB Raiders 19 
 2020Jordan Fuller, S  Rams199 


That would be eight(!) first-round defensive backs in the last seven drafts.

Wade could be next. His best trait is his versatility, as he can play outside corner, slot corner, and safety. Here's a good look at what he gives the Ohio State defense:

The Eagles have transitioned toward prioritizing "positionless" defense backs, and Wade is a great example of that. Cost might be a little too high, though.

Master Teague, RB, Ohio State (5'11, 225): (3) Ohio State at (18) Penn State, 7:30 p.m.

There isn't a lot of flash to Teague's game. He's one cut and go, but he's big and fast.

The Eagles have dynamic backs in Miles Sanders and Boston Scott, but they lack a bigger back who can slam into the line of scrimmage and get tough yards between the tackles, and Teague can probably be had with a later round pick.

Nick Bolton, LB, Missouri (6'0, 232): Missouri at (10) Florida

Bolton is a good all-around linebacker prospect, who can cover and tackle well. In 2019, he filled up the stat sheet, making 103 tackles (8.5 for loss), two INTs, and seven PBUs

He's the clear leader of the Missouri defense, and can possibly become that with his NFL team. Solid Day 2 prospect. The Eagles won't care about his lack of size.

Previously profiled players

• August 9

  1. Rashod Bateman, WR, Minnesota
  2. Rondale Moore, WR, Purdue
  3. Gregory Rousseau, DE, Miami
  4. Jaylen Twyman, DL, Pittsburgh
  5. Caleb Farley, CB, Virginia Tech

• August 23

  1. Kennedy Brooks, RB, Oklahoma
  2. Warren Jackson, WR, Colorado State
  3. Micah Parsons, LB, Penn State
  4. Jay Tufele, DT, USC
  5. Kary Vincent Jr., CB, LSU

• September 5

  1. Rashawn Slater, OT, Northwestern
  2. Reed Blankenship, S, Middle Tennessee State
  3. Kenneth Gainwell, RB, Memphis
  4. T.J. Carter, CB, Memphis
  5. Damonte Coxie, WR, Memphis

• September 12

  1. Andre Cisco, S, Syracuse
  2. Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, LB, Notre Dame
  3. Asante Samuel Jr., CB, Florida State
  4. Carlos Basham Jr., DE, Wake Forest
  5. Jackson Carman, OT, Clemson

• September 19

  1. Paris Ford, S, Pittsburgh
  2. Victor Dimukeje, DE, Duke
  3. Matt Bushman, TE, BYU
  4. Chatarius Atwell, WR, Louisville
  5. Javian Hawkins, RB, Louisville

• September 26

  1. Rashad Weaver, DE, Pittsburgh
  2. Creed Humphrey, C, Oklahoma
  3. Seth Williams, WR, Auburn
  4. Alex Leatherwood, OG/OT, Alabama
  5. Marvin Wilson, DT, Florida State

• October 3

  1. Alim McNeill, DT, NC State
  2. Najee Harris, RB, Alabama
  3. Ja'Marr Chase, WR, LSU
  4. Justyn Ross, WR, Clemson
  5. Tony Poljan, TE, Virginia

• October 10

  1. Chazz Surratt, LB, North Carolina
  2. Marco Wilson, CB, Florida
  3. Amari Burney, LB, Florida 
  4. Trey Smith, iOL, Tennessee
  5. Amari Rodgers, WR, Clemson

October 17

  1. Patrick Jones II, DE, Pittsburgh
  2. Hamsah Nasirildeen, S/LB, Florida State
  3. Tamorrion Terry, WR, Florida State
  4. Richard LeCounte III, S, Georgia
  5. Brian Robinson, RB, Alabama

October 24

  1. Elijah Moore, WR, Ole Miss
  2. Jayson Oweh, DE, Penn State
  3. Tylan Wallace, WR, Oklahoma State
  4. Cameron McGrone, LB, Michigan
  5. Daniel Faalele, OT, Minnesota

