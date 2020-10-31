Grocery shopping: Five college prospects who could interest the Eagles in the 2021 NFL Draft

October 31, 2020
As long as you're taking in some college football action this Saturday, here are some players who could make sense for the Philadelphia Eagles in the 2021 NFL Draft.
In 2019, Moehrig had four INTs, two FFs and an impressive 11 pass breakups from his safety spot. His ball skills and ball-hawking ability are obvious, and he is a smart deep safety who reads routes and has enough speed to get from sideline to sideline.
The Eagles are going to have to replace Rodney McLeod in the near future, and Moehrig could provide a seamless transition. I like his value in Round 2.
Davis' grandfather is NFL Hall of Famer Willie Davis. He is thought of as the best guard prospect in the country. He's strong, athletic, and nasty. A look:
Davis is highly likely to go Round 1, and a guard in the first round isn't an ideal use of resources, but he could be an option if the Eagles win the NFC East, and get the 19th overall pick (or later). Should Jason Kelce retire, the Eagles could still field a quality interior OL with Isaac Seumalo moving to center, Brandon Brooks returning, Davis filling in at LG, and Nate Herbig backing up all three.
Ohio State puts one or more defensive backs in the NFL every year lately, and often high in the draft:
|Year
|Player
|Team
|Round
|Overall
|2014
|Bradley Roby, CB
|Broncos
|1
|31
|2014
|Christian Bryant, S
|Rams
|7
|241
|2015
|Doran Grant, CB
|Steelers
|4
|121
|2016
|Eli Apple, CB
|Giants
|1
|10
|2016
|Vonn Bell, S
|Saints
|2
|61
|2017
|Marshon Lattimore, CB
|Saints
|1
|11
|2017
|Malik Hooker, S
|Colts
|1
|15
|2017
|Gareon Conley, CB
|Raiders
|1
|24
|2018
|Denzel Ward, CB
|Browns
|1
|4
|2019
|Kendall Sheffield, CB
|Falcons
|4
|111
|2020
|Jeff Okudah, CB
|Lions
|1
|3
|2020
|Damon Arnette, CB
|Raiders
|1
|19
|2020
|Jordan Fuller, S
|Rams
|6
|199
That would be eight(!) first-round defensive backs in the last seven drafts.
Wade could be next. His best trait is his versatility, as he can play outside corner, slot corner, and safety. Here's a good look at what he gives the Ohio State defense:
The Eagles have transitioned toward prioritizing "positionless" defense backs, and Wade is a great example of that. Cost might be a little too high, though.
There isn't a lot of flash to Teague's game. He's one cut and go, but he's big and fast.
The Eagles have dynamic backs in Miles Sanders and Boston Scott, but they lack a bigger back who can slam into the line of scrimmage and get tough yards between the tackles, and Teague can probably be had with a later round pick.
Bolton is a good all-around linebacker prospect, who can cover and tackle well. In 2019, he filled up the stat sheet, making 103 tackles (8.5 for loss), two INTs, and seven PBUs
He's the clear leader of the Missouri defense, and can possibly become that with his NFL team. Solid Day 2 prospect. The Eagles won't care about his lack of size.
