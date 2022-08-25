Woman allegedly pulled gun during argument in King of Prussia Mall food court

A woman was detained by police at the King of Prussia Mall on Thursday afternoon after she brandished a gun inside the food court, officials said.

The incident, which caused a brief scare at the mall in Upper Merion Township, happened around 1:15 p.m. after an argument at the Five Guys burger chain in the food court.

A witness at the mall said the whole food court emptied when the woman pulled out the weapon. Police then arrived and placed the woman in handcuffs after confiscating the gun. It's unclear what led to the argument.

There were no injuries reported in the incident, but several stores at the mall closed as shoppers fled the food court and police responded to the scene, 6ABC reported.

It's unknown whether the woman who was taken into police custody had a permit to carry the weapon. She has not been identified and police had not announced any charges by Thursday afternoon. An investigation into the incident remains ongoing.