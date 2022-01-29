Guns pulled out by SEPTA passengers in City Hall station two days in a row

Guns were pulled out in SEPTA's subway stop under City Hall two days in a row this week.

The agency is looking to the public for help identifying a man who pulled out a gun during an argument in the station on Friday night.

The incident happened a few minutes before midnight on the mezzanine level. Security cameras captured images of the man in question, who was wearing a dark hat and jacket.

Investigators say no shots were fired and no injuries were reported, but they still want to talk to the man in question about the incident. Anyone with information about the situation is asked to SEPTA Transit Police at (215) 580-8111.

A gun was pulled out in the City Hall station on Thursday afternoon as well.

It was around 1 p.m. when a group of roughly 15 to 20 high schoolers got into an argument in the station.

Ultimately, somebody ended up pulling out a gun and pointing it at some of the high schoolers. It's unclear if the person with the firearm was part of the group.

Again, no shots were fired and everyone involved in the incident had fled by the time police arrived at the scene.