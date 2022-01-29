More News:

January 29, 2022

Philly's snow emergency to be lifted at 5 p.m. on Saturday

Center City saw 6 inches from the storm while locales along the Jersey Shore got up to 15 inches

Noah Zucker
By Noah Zucker
PhillyVoice Staff
Weather Snow
01 29 2022 Snow Plows.jpg Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

The snow emergency declared in Philadelphia on Friday will be lifted at 5 p.m. on Saturday. This means that drivers can return to parking on emergency snow routes after that time. Center City saw 6 inches from the storm while locales along the Jersey Shore saw as much as 15 inches.

The snow emergency declared in Philadelphia on Friday will be lifted at 5 p.m. on Saturday.

This means that drivers can return to parking on emergency snow routes after that time. A map of emergency snow routes is available on the city's website.


If your vehicle has been towed from a snow route, the Philadelphia Department of Streets says you should call (215) 686-SNOW to find out where it's located.

While there's still a chance for a little bit more snow in Philadelphia before 4 p.m. according to the National Weather Service, the worst of the storm has passed.

In Rittenhouse Square NBC10 measured 6 inches of snow, but there were only 4 inches of snow in South Philly. Totals were even lower in locales further west like Coatesville, which only saw 3 inches.

Accumulation was greatest along the Jersey Shore, where the storm was most severe. Northfield, which is outside of Atlantic City, and Avalon in Cape May County both got 15 inches.

The National Weather Service confirmed that coastal regions of New Jersey experienced a blizzard this weekend. A blizzard is defined as three or more hours with less than a quarter mile of visibility due to snowfall.


In Philly, the temperature will get down to 9 degrees on Saturday night with wind chills as low as -2 with gusts of 10 to 20 mph according to NWSOn Sunday, the high is expected to be near 26 degrees, but wind chills could make it feel as cold -1 degree at times..

Noah Zucker

Noah Zucker
PhillyVoice Staff

noah@phillyvoice.com

Read more Weather Snow Philadelphia Storms Winter Weather National Weather Service

Videos

Featured

Limited - Brooklyn Bowl - Lounge

Bowling, music, and more at Brooklyn Bowl Philadelphia
Limited - Houwzer - White Single Family House

The secret to winning a bidding war in real estate

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles stay or go: Wide receiver
Jalen_Reagor_Eagles_49ers_Frese.jpg

Sponsored

4 Philly real estate trends to watch for in 2022
Philadelphia aerial view with bridge and skyline

Weather

Nor'easter threatens to bring heavy snow to region to start weekend, greatest accumulation expected at the shore
Nor'easter snow storm NWS

Illness

Scientists may have found a way to predict who gets long COVID
Predictors of Long COVID

Food & Drink

Good Bad and Ugly, a saloon-style dive bar, opens in West Chester
Good Bad Ugly WC

Performances

Bok Building hosting Candlelight Concert series featuring tributes to Taylor Swift, Coldplay, and classic rock
Bok Building Auditorium Candlelight

© 2022 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved