Jersey Shore pizzeria to be featured on Guy Fieri's 'Diners, Drive-ins and Dives'

Guy Fieri's long-running Food Network series "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" is returning to New Jersey for this week's "Triple D Nation" episode.

The celebrity restaurateur and chef will revisit one of his favorites from an episode in 2015, when he checked out Carluccio's Coal Fired Pizza in Northfield, Atlantic County.

The family-owned restaurant teased the appearance on Facebook, revealing that Fieri's segment at the Italian spot will air Friday, Sept. 23.

Carluccio's opened in Northfield in 2012 at the site of a former Dunkin' Donuts at 1200 New Road. Owner Carlo Citera, who came to the United States from Salerno, Italy, had already run several restaurants in Atlantic City. When the Golden Nugget took over the former Trump Marina, Citera's restaurant Cosmo's left the property, and he and his wife opened their coal fired pizza place. They quickly found success and even opened a second Carluccio's last year in Bally's Atlantic City.

In addition to the pizzas cooked at temperatures above 1000 degrees, Carcluccio's has a full menu of sandwiches, salads, apps, pastas and specialty entrees.