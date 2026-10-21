Haunted Circus brings aerial witches to a century-old Mt. Airy church this weekend

Witches will take to the air inside a century-old church in Mt. Airy this weekend as the Philadelphia School of Circus Arts brings back its annual Haunted Circus.

The Halloween event returns Friday, Oct. 23, and Saturday, Oct. 24, with two performances of COVEN: A Bewitching Circus Experience. The adults-only show combines aerial acrobatics, mysterious rituals and playful Halloween-themed performances inside the school's converted church at 6452 Greene St.

The building was once St. Madeleine Sophie Church, built in 1925. Its 40-foot ceilings and original stained-glass windows remain, providing a dramatic setting for aerial performances high above the former sanctuary floor.

Costumes are encouraged, with attendees invited to dress as witches or other Halloween characters. COVEN is open to adults only.

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Both performances begin at 8:30 p.m., with advance tickets costing $25 per person. The school's family-friendly SPELLBOUND performance, scheduled for Saturday at 5 p.m., is sold out.

On-site parking is available behind the building, accessible from Cliveden Street. Tickets and additional details are available through the Philadelphia School of Circus Arts website.

Dates: Friday, Oct. 23, and Saturday, Oct. 24, 2026

Time: 8:30 p.m. both nights

Location: Philadelphia School of Circus Arts, 6452 Greene St., Philadelphia, PA 19119

Admission: $25 in advance; $30 at the door

Age restriction: Adults only

Parking: On-site parking behind the building, accessible from Cliveden Street

Tickets: Philadelphia School of Circus Arts

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