More Events:

October 21, 2026

Haunted Circus brings aerial witches to a century-old Mt. Airy church this weekend

The adults-only COVEN performances Oct. 23-24 will feature aerial acrobatics, witch-themed acts and spooky performances inside a former church sanctuary.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Halloween Performances
Haunted Circus Provided Courtesy/Aversa PR & Events

Aerial performers during Haunted Circus at the Philadelphia School of Circus Arts in Mt. Airy. This year's adults-only COVEN performances are scheduled for Oct. 23-24 inside the school's converted church.

Witches will take to the air inside a century-old church in Mt. Airy this weekend as the Philadelphia School of Circus Arts brings back its annual Haunted Circus.

The Halloween event returns Friday, Oct. 23, and Saturday, Oct. 24, with two performances of COVEN: A Bewitching Circus Experience. The adults-only show combines aerial acrobatics, mysterious rituals and playful Halloween-themed performances inside the school's converted church at 6452 Greene St.

The building was once St. Madeleine Sophie Church, built in 1925. Its 40-foot ceilings and original stained-glass windows remain, providing a dramatic setting for aerial performances high above the former sanctuary floor.

Costumes are encouraged, with attendees invited to dress as witches or other Halloween characters. COVEN is open to adults only.

  • Get event recommendations delivered right to your inbox.
  • Discover festivals, markets, family-friendly activities and other things to do throughout Philadelphia, South Jersey and the surrounding suburbs.
  • Sign up now

Both performances begin at 8:30 p.m., with advance tickets costing $25 per person. The school's family-friendly SPELLBOUND performance, scheduled for Saturday at 5 p.m., is sold out.

On-site parking is available behind the building, accessible from Cliveden Street. Tickets and additional details are available through the Philadelphia School of Circus Arts website.

Haunted Circus: COVEN

Dates: Friday, Oct. 23, and Saturday, Oct. 24, 2026
Time: 8:30 p.m. both nights
Location: Philadelphia School of Circus Arts, 6452 Greene St., Philadelphia, PA 19119
Admission: $25 in advance; $30 at the door
Age restriction: Adults only
Parking: On-site parking behind the building, accessible from Cliveden Street
Tickets: Philadelphia School of Circus Arts

Find more upcoming events here.

Have an event coming up? Let the PhillyVoice Events team know about it by emailing events@phillyvoice.com.

PhillyVoice Media Events

Read more Halloween Performances Circus Arts Mt. Airy

Featured

iStock-1678741974 - 100 percent.png

100% clean energy* without solar panels
Limited - FCCC Lung Center

A 10-minute lung screening may add years to your life. So why aren’t more people getting scanned?

Just In

Must Read

Education

The top eight middle schools in Pa. are in Philly region, report says

Best middle schools PA

Things To Do

40 Halloween events in Philly, the suburbs and South Jersey

Halloween Guide Collage

Health News

Who's at risk of getting blood clots, what are the symptoms, and when does a diagnosis become more serious?

Hurts Blood Clots

TV

Cecily Tynan's replacement at 6ABC is Adam Joseph

Adam Joseph 6ABC meteorologist

Jobs

Your next job? Just across the Delaware

Limited - Your Next Job? Just Across the Delaware

Eagles

What available QBs can help the Eagles?

2026-10-18T183719Z_358334246_MT1USATODAY30123942_RTRMADP_3_NFL-BALTIMORE-RAVENS-AT-CLEVELAND-BROWNS.JPG

© 2026 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved