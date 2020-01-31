More Health:

January 31, 2020

Millennials feel social pressure and anxiety to eat well

One in 3 Americans say they weren't taught how to eat healthy, survey finds

051117_Romero_Headshot.jpg
By Tracey Romero
PhillyVoice Staff
Healthy Eating Nutrition
Del Monte study on healthy eating Artem Beliaikin/Pexels

Most Americans understand that fruits and vegetables are part of a eating healthy, but many struggle to incorporate them into their daily diets, according to a survey by Del Monte Foods.

More than 30% of Americans say they have never been taught how to eat healthy, a new study shows. And millennials particularly are stressed and anxious about what to eat. 

According to a survey conducted by Del Monte Foods, Americans have a complicated relationship with food. Findings suggests that many are confused about what constitutes a healthy diet or stressed about the cost of eating healthy. 

"A lot of nutrition misinformation exists around the topic of healthy eating, and people can easily feel overwhelmed and confused," registered dietitian Sally Kuzemchak said in a statement. "But healthy eating doesn't need to be complicated and should be accessible to all."

The study, conducted online last fall, included a nationally representative sample of 1,000 American adults ages 18 and over.

The vast majority of respondents – about 86% – knew that eating fruits and vegetables is part of eating healthy. But many appeared confused about how to get the right amount of fruits and vegetables into their daily diet. 

While 78% of respondents acknowledged that eating fresh food is beneficial, only 13% believed that packaged foods could be healthy. 

Yet, fruits and vegetables in various forms – including frozen, canned, dried and 100% juice – can be used to fulfill the recommended five daily servings, according to Produce for Better Health Foundation, a Delaware-based nonprofit that promotes healthy eating.

Nearly half of respondents said the cost of healthier foods is a big stressor. Many feel they must cut back spending elsewhere in order to eat healthy. Some 63% of respondents felt they must sacrifice fun while 30% believed they would need to eat out less frequently. 

Del Monte Foods is offering nutrition education to elementary and middle school children at the Academy of National Sciences of Drexel University in Philadelphia as part of its national Growers of Good initiative.

051117_Romero_Headshot.jpg

Tracey Romero
PhillyVoice Staff

tracey@phillyvoice.com

Read more Healthy Eating Nutrition Philadelphia Surveys Diets Stress Anxiety Fruits and Vegetables

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

What they're saying: Eagles free agent WR targets, where the rookies ranked, and why Andy Reid is great
Amari-Cooper_013020_usat

Investigations

Delaware neo-Nazi cell allegedly planned violent attack at Richmond gun-rights rally
The Base ADL

Illness

CDC confirms first person-to-person coronavirus transmission in U.S.
Person-to-person transmission confirmed in U.S.

Eagles

Some thoughts (and spoilers) on Amazon's 'All or Nothing: A Season with the Philadelphia Eagles'
4_11032019_EaglesvsBears_Brandon_Graham_KateFrese.jpg

Television

'Project Runway' contestant from Philly is oldest designer to compete on show
Nancy on Project Runway

Weekend

Things to do in Philadelphia this weekend, Jan. 31-Feb. 2
Chestnut Hill on Ice weekend festival

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved