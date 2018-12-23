Here's what's open in Philly despite the government shutdown

Don't worry, out of town visitors.

Seeing some of the historic sites here in Philadelphia during the partial government shutdown is still very much possible right now.

Many of the historic monuments, museums and centers are still open to visitors right now.

To start, Historic District museums like the National Constitution Center, the Museum of the American Revolution, the African American Museum, the National Museum of American Jewish History, and the Betsy Ross House all remain open.

Independence National Parks, like the Independence Hall and the Liberty Bell, have been closed for tours.

Pro tip: If you're in Philly and need to see the Liberty Bell sometime during the shutdown, you can still see the bell through a glass wall on the east side near 5th Street.

Another good place to start when you get to Philly to see some sites is the Independence Visitor Center on 6th and Market streets. The center will be open during the shutdown, however it will be closed during Christmas.

To check which attractions are open during your visit, check the #OpenInPHL hashtag on Twitter.

