More News:

December 23, 2018

Here's what's open in Philly despite the government shutdown

Carroll - Headshot, Emily Rolen
By Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff
Government Shutdown
National Constitution Center G. Widman/Visit Philadelphia™

At the National Constitution Center, visitors of all ages discover the impact of the U.S. Constitution on their lives through multimedia exhibitions, sculpture, film, artifacts and interactive displays.

Don't worry, out of town visitors. 

Seeing some of the historic sites here in Philadelphia during the partial government shutdown is still very much possible right now.

Many of the historic monuments, museums and centers are still open to visitors right now. 

To start, Historic District museums like the National Constitution Center, the Museum of the American Revolution, the African American Museum, the National Museum of American Jewish History, and the Betsy Ross House all remain open. 

Independence National Parks, like the Independence Hall and the Liberty Bell, have been closed for tours. 

Pro tip: If you're in Philly and need to see the Liberty Bell sometime during the shutdown, you can still see the bell through a glass wall on the east side near 5th Street.  

Another good place to start when you get to Philly to see some sites is the Independence Visitor Center on 6th and Market streets. The center will be open during the shutdown, however it will be closed during Christmas. 

To check which attractions are open during your visit, check the #OpenInPHL hashtag on Twitter. 

Follow Emily & PhillyVoice on Twitter @emily_rolen | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Emily’s RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Carroll - Headshot, Emily Rolen

Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff

emily@phillyvoice.com

Read more Government Shutdown Philadelphia Museums Openinphl

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles vs. Texans: Predictions, betting odds and broadcast info for Week 16
122118_Deshaun-Watson_usat

Senior Health

Grandparents getting tipsy at the holiday party? It's a growing trend
12202018_woman_wine_unsplash

Entertainment

7 anti-Christmas films to warm your little Grinch heart
7 anti-Christmas films to warm your little Grinch heart

Football

Gabe Infante steps down at St. Joseph’s Prep to take an assistant coaching job at Temple
122118_Gabe-Infante

Holiday

15+ places to party on New Year's Eve in Philly
Champagne on New Year's Eve

Marijuana

A change of heart for Wolf on legalization
marijuana plants

Featured Homes

Allan Domb - 121018 - 241-S-6th-Street_1807

FOR SALE | Independence Place. 2 bedroom, 2 bath with balcony on Washington Square. 1,387 SF. $899,900.
Allan Domb - 121018 - 223-W-RittenhouseSq-818

FOR SALE | The Dorchester. Designer appointed 1 bedroom with balcony on Rittenhouse Square. 609 SF. $299,900.
Listed by

© 2018 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved