July 06, 2020

Hershey Co. plans to build large warehouse in Lebanon County

Chocolate maker expects to add 500 jobs at new facility

By Michael Tanenbaum
A large Hershey Co. warehouse planned in South Annville Township, Lebanon County, would bring 500 jobs to Central Pennsylvania.

The Hershey Co. appears on track to move forward with plans for a 1-million-square-foot warehouse in Lebanon County as the multinational company continues to grow in its home state of Pennsylvania.

Plans for a packaging and warehouse facility in South Annville Township received land development approval last month for a site off Killinger Road near Route 422, PennLive reported.

The project would begin with an 800,000-square-foot facility that would be expanded later.

It's still unclear what exact exactly the facility would be used for, but officials at Hershey indicated the site would include 500 jobs.

In 2012, Hershey expanded its West Hershey plant where it manufactures Hershey Kisses, Hershey's Chocolate, Rolo and Hershey syrup.

Last week, the company announced it would invest $135 million and add 110 jobs by expanding production capacity at its facility in Augusta County, Virginia.

Hershey Co. celebrated its 125th anniversary in 2019 and has more than 80 brands, including the recently acquired SkinnyPop.

The company said additional details about its plans in Lebanon County will be available in the near future.

Michael Tanenbaum
