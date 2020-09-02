Holy Family University closes Northeast Philly campus due to possible COVID-19 exposure

Holy Family University shut down its main campus Wednesday – just two days after students returned for the fall semester.

Due to a potential COVID-19 exposure, Holy Family moved all classes at its Northeast Philly campus online. A brief health advisory posted to the university's website did not specify how long the campus would remain closed.

The Newtown, Bucks County campus, residence halls and Tiger Café remain open.

Faculty and staff have been encouraged to work remotely. University officials said they will provide more information as it becomes available.

Holy Family is among various local colleges that have attempted to resume in-person instruction, but it hasn't been a coronavirus-free transition.

Temple University called off in-person classes through at least Sept. 11 after more than 100 students tested positive for COVID-19. Temple officials believe the recent spike is tied to off-campus social gatherings.

Villanova University threatened to send students home if they failed to meet health protocols after an impromptu gathering of hundreds of students.

Elsewhere in Pennsylvania, Bloomsburg and Lock Haven universities also reverted to remote learning.

Holy Family had permitted classes of 24 students or less to meet in person, with social distancing protocols in place. Courses with more than 25 students were split into two halves that alternated between remote and in-person instruction on a weekly basis.

Students and faculty are required to wear face masks at all times on campus, except when eating or drinking. They are asked to stay six feet apart and screen themselves for COVID-19 symptoms.

Holy Family officials made a significant investment in classroom technology prior to the semester to allow for remote learning and prepare for a possible outbreak, officials said.