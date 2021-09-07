More Culture:

September 07, 2021

Hop Sing Laundromat reopens Thursday for first time since onset of COVID-19 pandemic

Guests must be fully vaccinated – and show their vaccination cards – in order enter the Chinatown bar

By Pat Ralph
Hop Sing Laundromat, 1029 Race St. in Philly's Chinatown neighborhood, reopens Thursday for the first time since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020. Guests must show their vaccination cards along with their IDs to enter the speakeasy-style bar.

Hop Sing Laundromat, the speakeasy-style Philadelphia bar in Chinatown known for its cocktails and quirky rules, is coming back after an 18-month hiatus.

The bar will reopen Thursday for the first time since March 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic began, its owner – known only as Lê – said Tuesday on social media.

Lê posted the announcement to his Instagram. It also appeared on the Hop Sing account. The posts included a somber video tribute to those who died from COVID-19 and those who lost their businesses during the last year and half.

"For those families who have suffered these irreplaceable and unimaginable losses, we know there are no words that can ease your pain," text that appears in the video states. "But please accept our deepest condolences. ... For those who have lost their business to the pandemic, know that there will always be a seat for you at our establishment and it will be our pleasure to have you."

Lê also thanked his staff and customers in the video.

Hop Sing Laundromat, located behind a steel entry gate inside a signless commercial space at 1029 Race St, will open on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturday, Philly Eater reported Tuesday. Parties cannot exceed four people because seating has been reduced, and all patrons must show their vaccination cards before entering.

Since opening in 2012, Hop Sing Laundromat has become known for its cocktails as well as its strict code of conduct. Guests cannot enter if they're wearing shorts or flip flops, and once inside photos and cell phone use is prohibited. Breaking the rules or committing other misdeeds can land a person on the lifetime-ban list, which reportedly is approaching 5,000 names.

Hop Sing Laundromat was named one of America's best bars by Esquire in 2019 and one of the greatest bars in the world by Conde Nast Traveler in 2015.

