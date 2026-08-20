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August 20, 2026

Is it better to use an electric or manual toothbrush? It depends on these factors

Oscillating brushes are helpful for people who struggle to sufficiently clean their teeth, a Temple dentist says. But for everyone else, regular brushes are generally fine.

courtenay harris bond
By Courtenay Harris Bond
PhillyVoice Staff
Prevention Cavities
Toothbrushes Electric Manual Kampus Production/Pexels

People who brush their teeth twice a day for two minutes and floss once a day may not necessarily get more benefit out of an electric toothbrush, Temple dentist Anubhuti Shukla says.

At your last dental check-up, your dentist may have asked whether you use an electric toothbrush. If you answered, "no," don't despair.

"There's no overarching evidence that says that electric or power toothbrushes are massively better than regular toothbrushes," said Dr. Anubhuti Shukla, an associate professor in the Department of Oral Health Sciences at Temple University's Kornberg School of Dentistry. "As long as you brush accurately for at least two minutes twice a day with a fluoridated toothpaste, you achieve almost the same levels of oral hygiene."

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A meta-analysis of research published in 2021 found evidence that electric or battery-powered toothbrushes are more effective than manual toothbrushes, but that the benefit is small. That study, along with another meta-analysis published in June, identified oscillating-rotating electric toothbrushes as being the most effective way to reduce plaque build-up and gingivitis, an early-stage gum disease.

Electric toothbrushes, especially oscillating ones, are recommended for people at risk of not brushing sufficiently with standard toothbrushes, such as young children, older people, people with braces or other orthodontic apparatuses and people with certain disabilities that reduce manual dexterity, Shukla said.

"Reaching each and every area of the tooth is somewhat difficult for manual toothbrushes. So in those patients, I would recommend that (electric toothbrushes) are more effective for reducing plaque and improving the overall health of the tooth and reducing gingivitis," Shukla said. "But in other people, there is only moderate evidence that sort of shows that an electric toothbrush would be better.

Shukla said she did not feel comfortable recommending specific brands of electric toothbrushes but said people should check products for the American Dental Association Seal of Approval, which indicates a product has been reviewed for safety and effectiveness.

If cost is not an issue, electric toothbrushes with timers and sensors can be helpful for children and for adults who may not brush long enough or who may be brushing too hard.

"Sometimes kids just rub the brush on their teeth once, and they say they're done," Shukla said.

Built-in, two-minute timers can help children meet the recommended brushing time. The sensors alert people when they are brushing too hard, which can lead to tooth abrasion.

Whether using a manual or an electric toothbrush, Shukla recommends these best practices:

• Use a soft brush.

• Change electric toothbrush heads or swap out manual toothbrushes every three to four months.

• Use fluoridated toothpaste.

• Brush for two minutes.

• Brush at 45 degrees to the gum line, not at 90 degrees, which "leads to excessive pressure," Shukla said.

• Brush all surfaces of the teeth: "It shouldn't be just the outer surface or just the occlusal surface, which is used in biting, but also in between the teeth, and that comes to the flossing or interdental approaches," Shukla said.

If you have tight spaces between teeth, flossing once a day is recommended.

"A lot of the string flossers or the floss that we normally use results in bleeding," Shukla said. "So, especially for children that are going on orthodontic treatments or who have hand dexterity issues, we try to offer water flossers because they're easier to sort of go in between teeth and don't require a lot of skill," Shukla said.

People who have more space between teeth or who have braces can use floss threaders or interdental brushes.

courtenay harris bond

Courtenay Harris Bond
PhillyVoice Staff

courtenay@phillyvoice.com

Read more Prevention Cavities Philadelphia Children's Health Temple University Teeth Adult Health Dentists

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