More Health:

September 26, 2025

Up against a deadline? Drinking water may reduce your stress levels

New study shows that staying hydrated reduces levels of cortisone — a hormone that helps regulate blood pressure, reduce inflammation and controls the body's sleep-wake cycle.

courtenay harris bond
By Courtenay Harris Bond
PhillyVoice Staff
Mental Health Stress
Stress Hydration Water Source/Image licensed from Ingram Image

People who consume fewer than six glasses of water a day have a significantly harder time managing stress than people who hydrate more, new research shows.

Feeling stressed? Drinking more water might help, a new study suggests.

Research published in the Journal of Applied Physiology found that people who consumed fewer than six glasses of water a day had a significantly harder time managing stress than people who hydrated more. More specifically, people who drank less than 1.5 liters (about 6 to 8 cups) of fluid a day had cortisol levels that were 50% higher when under stress.

MORE: Younger adults are more frequently having memory and concentration issues

"The finding suggests that chronic mild dehydration may amplify stress responses in ways we're only beginning to understand," the researchers wrote in The Conversation.

Cortisol is a hormone that helps regulate blood pressure, reduce inflammation and control the body's sleep-wake cycle. When under stress, the adrenal gland produces more cortisol, and higher cortisol levels can lead to health complications, such as high blood pressure and a weakened immune system, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

The study divided healthy adults into two groups, one that drank less than 1.5 liters of water or hot drinks a day and another that consumed more than 2 liters a day. Participants from each group underwent 5-minute mock interviews and performed 5-minute mental arithmetic tests.

Both groups reported feeling anxious in these situations and had increased heart rates. But cortisol levels measured in the saliva of the people who drank less were much higher than in people who drank more fluids.

"If you know you have a looming deadline or a speech to make, keeping a water bottle close could be a good habit with potential benefits for your long-term health," the study's lead author, Neil Walsh, said in a news release.

Previous research has found associations between poor hydration and negative mental health outcomes. A 2024 study found that Korean adolescents who drank less water had a higher risk of self-reported depression and suicidal ideation or intent. Another study from 2018 found that Iranian adults with lower water consumption reported higher levels of depression.

The recent study suggests that hydrating well can help mitigate stress and anxiety levels, along exercise, a healthy diet and adequate amounts of sleep, the researchers said.

Many healthy people can stay adequately hydrated drinking when thirsty and may only need about 4 to 6 cups of water a day – with variations based on activity level, daily temperature and other factors, according to Harvard Health.

But recommendations from different organizations vary.

The U.S. National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine advises women get about 11 1/2 cups of fluid and men about 15 1/2 cups of fluid a day – including water, other beverages and food.

The National Academy of Medicine recommends that healthy women drink about 9 cups of water and men about 13 cups of water a day – with a cup equalling 8 ounces.

courtenay harris bond

Courtenay Harris Bond
PhillyVoice Staff

courtenay@phillyvoice.com

Read more Mental Health Stress Philadelphia Research Hydration Water Blood Pressure Studies Mental Health Anxiety

Follow us

Health Videos

Featured

Purchased - Father holding a baby

Turning parental stress into family strength
Purchased - Person feeling accomplished at work

How to stay mentally and physically healthy during the workday

Just In

Must Read

Government

New Jersey PBS to shut down next summer due to funding cuts

NJ PBS

Fashion

SportLuxe Enclave brings fashion, fitness, and Philly culture to the runway

Limited - SportLuxe Enclave

Women's Health

Severe morning sickness doubles risk of mental health disorders after childbirth

Pregnancy Morning Sickness

Books

Harriett's Bookshop founder drops debut novel 'It's Me They Follow'

It's Me They Follow

Festivals

Goats, beer and costumes return for Philly Goat Project’s GOAToberFest

GoatoberFet - Philly Goat Project

Sixers

5 Sixers thoughts: Joel Embiid is in town, the latest on Quentin Grimes and more

Embiid 9.13.25

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved