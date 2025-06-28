I just realized a Giants fan owes $500 to a charity of my choice

This past week, all week long, we published 10 reasons why each of the NFC East teams will be a dumpster fire in 2025, in which we pointed out the biggest flaws of each team heading into the season.

In the past, we would publish the emails we received from angry fans following the series. I took a peek back at some of the emails of yesteryear, and made an interesting discovery.

Following our Giants edition in 2023, I received the following email from a Giants fan:

I read your article on the Giants being a dumpster fire this year. You certainly are entitled to your opinion as am I. I've never met an Eagle fan in the 45 years I followed the Giants who has had a single brain cell. You are all f****** MORONS and watching you lose every year you made the playoffs was better then watching my Giants win 3 Superbowls. The fans are disgusting and your article caters to them. Good luck this year A hole.

This guy emailed me from his work account, with a full set of contact information. He was a managing partner at a Manhattan law firm, lol.

I responded by asking who he billed that hour to, which he thought was funny, and the banter became lighter. He proposed that if the Giants win a Super Bowl with Daniel Jones, I have to post a picture of myself in a Giants jersey on my website, and if the Eagles win a Super Bowl with Jalen Hurts, he has to post a picture of himself in an Eagles jersey on his.

Because I'm a BIG J journalist and do not have a dog in the fight, I do not benefit in any way from him posting a picture of himself in an Eagles jersey. I instead proposed that if the Giants win it all with Jones as the starting quarterback I'll donate $500 to a charity of his choosing, and he has to donate $500 to a charity of mine if the Eagles win with Hurts. That way perhaps some underprivileged folks can benefit from a dumb email fight. He accepted this counteroffer.

This felt like a completely risk-free bet on my part, knowing that Daniel Jones wasn't ever going to win a Super Bowl as the Giants' starter. The lawyer's end of the bet carried far more risk, and, well, in case you missed it, the Eagles indeed won a Super Bowl with Hurts.

I will be contacting this gentleman today, but for now he will remain anonymous unless he chooses otherwise. Will update if/when he pays up.

