More Health:

June 27, 2023

Intermittent fasting can be as effective for weight loss as counting calories, study finds

While restricting daily eating to a window of time can help people shed pounds, experts caution that for some it can raise the risk of developing eating disorders

Maggie Mancini phillyvoice
By Maggie Mancini
PhillyVoice Staff
Fitness Dieting
Intermittent Fasting Study Kirill Tonkikh/Unsplash

Intermittent fasting focuses on when people eat rather than how much they eat. Research indicates that it may be as effective as calorie counting for weight loss.

Between frequent advertisements about weight loss strategies, programs and supplements, intermittent fasting is often pushed aside as a temporary fad. But new research suggests that time-restricted eating can be just as effective for weight loss as counting calories. 

In a study published in the Annals of Internal Medicine, researchers found that limiting food intake to a small time window was just as effective as calorie counting for losing weight. The study, which involved 77 Chicagoans with obesity, separated participants into three groups for six months, asking them to try intermittent fasting (eating between noon and 8 p.m each day), calorie counting (with a 25% reduction in calorie intake compared to normal eating habits) or to make no dietary changes.

After six months, researchers then wanted to see if participants were able to keep weight off; the calorie counters upped their calorie intake and the intermittent fasters expanded their eating window to 10 hours per day.

The researchers found that both dieting groups lost weight in the first six months, maintained weight loss during the next six months and lost 5% of their body weight over the course of a year. Those who tried intermittent fasting consumed 425 fewer calories per day and lost about 10 more pounds than those who did not change their eating habits. Those who counted calories consumed 405 fewer calories per day and lost about 12 more pounds than the control group. 

"We really wanted to see if people can lose weight with this over a year," Krista Varady, a professor of nutrition at the University of Illinois Chicago and the author of the study, told NPR. "Can they maintain the weight loss? The key take-away is that you can basically achieve the same amount of energy restriction by counting time instead of counting calories. People usually eat within a 12-14 hour window, so all we're doing is cutting out around six hours." 

Intermittent fasting focuses on when people eat, rather than how much they eat. There are several different methods of intermittent fasting, including alternating days between eating regularly and fasting or cutting down food intake to just eight hours out of the day. 

Previous research has shown that intermittent fasting can provide health benefits like reduced brain fog, decreased risk of developing diabetes, weight loss, improved sleep, lower blood pressure and less inflammation. 

For many, intermittent fasting can help weight management and address chronic conditions like irritable bowel syndrome, high cholesterol and arthritis. Still, intermittent fasting may not be for everyone. 

"There's nothing sort of magical about, 'I'm only going to eat for these eight hours per day,'" Dr. Adam Gilden, an associate professor of medicine at the University of Colorado School of Medicine, told NBC News. "The person doing that strategy still has to pay attention to what types of foods they're eating and the portions and the amounts." 

People who should steer clear of intermittent fasting include children and teens under 18 years old, those who are pregnant or breastfeeding, people with type 1 diabetes who take insulin and those with a history of eating disorders, according to experts at Johns Hopkins. 

Other research has linked intermittent fasting to an increased risk of eating disorder behavior and psychopathy, particularly among young women. Some people may develop a binge eating disorder when experiencing a "rebound effect" after restricting food intake. Experts have long held that suppressing hunger cues can lead to disordered eating, particularly among those with poor body image or people who use food as a coping mechanism. 

Similarly, although counting calories may be effective at promoting weight loss, it is not beneficial for everyone. For those with a history of disordered eating and self-weighing, it may foster or worsen a person's relationship with food and exercise, Healthline reported. 

When considering weight loss strategies, it is important to discuss options with a health care provider to make sure that methods used are the most effective for personal weight loss goals and account for medical concerns or conditions that may be impacted. 

Maggie Mancini phillyvoice

Maggie Mancini
PhillyVoice Staff

maggie@phillyvoice.com

Read more Fitness Dieting Philadelphia Healthy Eating Health News Fasting Calories Diets Weight Loss Healthy Living

Follow us

Health Videos

Featured

Purchased - A pregnant person holding their tummy

Closing the health care disparity gap for Black people who are pregnant
Limited - Temple Robotics Main Image

With Temple Health’s advanced robotic technologies, spine surgeons can do more procedures using gentler approaches

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

175 people arrested during $1.4 million drug bust in Kensington, police say
Kensington Drug Bust

Development

3.0 University Place will solidify Philadelphia’s standing as a top city for the life sciences industry to call home
Limited - University Place Main

Eagles

10 reasons the Giants will be a dumpster fire this season
062423DanielJones

Media

FOX News to move Philly-native Jesse Watters to primetime slot
jesse watters fox

Festivals

Philadelphia Taco Festival returning with piñata smashing, eating contest and wrestling
Taco fest

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved