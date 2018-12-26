More Culture:

December 26, 2018

Netflix will soon have Season 13 of 'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia'

Television Comedy
Mac dance always sunny Source/FX Network

"It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia- creator Rob McElhenney and ballerina Kylie Shea perform a contemporary dance piece to close the show's 13th season.

With the arrival or winter and the end of the holiday season, we're entering peak binge season.

Thanks to Netflix, you'll once again be able to enjoy streaming "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia."

The full series left the streaming platform at the end of 2017, creating a void for fans who wanted a convenient way to watch the long-running FX comedy on their own time.

RELATED: New Jersey native Danny DeVito acknowledges super weird bathroom shrine

The Gang may not be all the way back on Netflix, but Season 13 is expected to start streaming on Jan. 6.

There's a lot to relive from last season, whether it's Dennis as a sex doll, the gang getting sensitivity training or Charlie locking himself inside Paddy's Pub during the Super Bowl.

RELATED: Netflix's coming and going list for January 2019

Oh, there's also Mac's critically acclaimed dance masterpiece in the season finale.

It may be a while before we move on to talk of a 14th season, so it's nice to know you'll have a stash of newer episodes waiting for you on Netflix.

