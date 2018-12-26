Netflix will soon have Season 13 of 'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia'

Sponsored
With the arrival or winter and the end of the holiday season, we're entering peak binge season.
Thanks to Netflix, you'll once again be able to enjoy streaming "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia."
The full series left the streaming platform at the end of 2017, creating a void for fans who wanted a convenient way to watch the long-running FX comedy on their own time.
The Gang may not be all the way back on Netflix, but Season 13 is expected to start streaming on Jan. 6.
if your christmas wishlist looks something like this...— Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) December 11, 2018
☑ a toe knife
☑ a rum ham
☑️ kitten mittens
☑️ some fight milk
☑️ chardee macdennis board game set
☑️ s13 of It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia
...well, we can grant you at least one of those wishes. coming 6 jan x
There's a lot to relive from last season, whether it's Dennis as a sex doll, the gang getting sensitivity training or Charlie locking himself inside Paddy's Pub during the Super Bowl.
Oh, there's also Mac's critically acclaimed dance masterpiece in the season finale.
It may be a while before we move on to talk of a 14th season, so it's nice to know you'll have a stash of newer episodes waiting for you on Netflix.