Former Eagle Jay Ajayi receives $5 million in injury settlement

It's been a longtime coming for former Eagles running back Jay Ajayi. He'll be receiving $5 million for an insurance injury settlement stemming from an ACL tear during the 2018 season, per NFL network's Ian Rapoport:

Ajayi was a part of a curious cycle of injury news for the Eagles from 2017-2019 where players were seemingly cleared to return to play despite lingering issues and an endless array of guys landed on the injury report.

In 2018, Ajayi suffered a foot injury in the Eagles' Week 1 win over the Falcons. He then dealt with a back issue in Week 2 at Tampa, missed Week 3 then returned for Weeks 4 and 5, tearing his ACL in that Week 5 matchup against the Vikings.



Ajayi was thrilling during the Eagles' 2017 Super Bowl run after the Birds traded for him on October 31. In seven regular season games, Ajayi rushed for 408 yards on a whopping 5.8 yards per attempt. He totaled 184 yards on the ground during the Eagles' three playoff games on 4.4 yards per rush, helping the Birds hoist the Lombardi Trophy for the very first time in the process.

Here is an article from Rapoport on October 11, 2018 discussing his insurance policy situation:

Here is an article from Rapoport on October 11, 2018 discussing his insurance policy situation:

