More Sports:

October 21, 2022

Report: Jay Wright to join CBS, Turner Sports for Final Four coverage

The former Villanova head coach, who retired in April, will make the jump to broadcasting, per the New York Post

NickTricome.jpg
By Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff
Villanova College Basketball
Jay-Wright-Elite-Eight-03292022-UST Scott Wachter/USA Today Sports

Jay Wright cuts down the nets after Villanova beats Houston to win the South Regional.

Jay Wright will make it back to the Final Four this season but this time as a broadcaster instead of Villanova's coach. 

Per Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, Wright will be joining CBS and Turner Sports for in-studio coverage of the penultimate point of the NCAA men's basketball tournament and will also call regular season games throughout the year for CBS. 

Wright, 60, retired as the head coach of Villanova Men's Basketball after 21 seasons, four Final Four appearances, and two national championships that left the Wildcats as one of college basketball's undisputed powerhouses. 

"Now, though, It is time for us to enter a new era of Villanova basketball,” Wright said in a statement upon his retirement back in April. “After 35 years in coaching, I am proud and excited to hand over the reins to Villanova’s next coach.”

Kyle Neptune, who began his coaching career on Wright's staff in 2008 and spent last season as Fordham's head coach, will be taking up the mantle. 

There was speculation over whether Wright's decision to retire was setting up for a jump to the NBA, and while he didn't completely shut the door on the idea when speaking to ESPN Radio a few days after word broke, he said that it wasn't going to be in the cards any time soon. 

"Not right now," Wright said. "That was something I always thought about. My experience with the Olympics kind of scratched that itch."

"Right now I definitely need a break," he later added. 

According to Marchand, Wright also received interest from Fox Sports and ESPN for their college basketball coverage, but with the broadcast rights to March Madness, CBS and Turner won out. 

Follow Nick on Twitter: @itssnick

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

NickTricome.jpg

Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff

nick@phillyvoice.com

Read more Villanova College Basketball Philadelphia NCAA Final Four CBS March Madness Turner Sports Jay Wright

Videos

Featured

Purchased - Financial investment volatility stock illustration

Managing Your Retirement Plan in a Down Market
Limited - Camden County Made in Jersey Festival Main Image

Made in Jersey Festival to showcase the best of the Garden State

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

During Kensington drug bust, police seize ATVs and animals used for fighting
Kensington Drug Bust Animals

Sponsored

Inaugural Made in Jersey Festival to showcase the best of the Garden State
Limited - Camden County Made in Jersey Festival Main Image

Women's Health

Hair straighteners may increase the risk of uterine cancer, study finds
Hair straighteners cancer risk

Eagles

Mailbag: What could the Eagles' pick from the Saints fetch in a 'trade out' scenario if it lands in the top five?
031422HowieRoseman

Music

Taylor Swift surprises fans with 7 bonus tracks after 'Midnights' album debuts
Taylor Swift Midnights

Entertainment

Get your fill of laughs with Side Stage Comedy next week at Punch Line Philly
Side Stage Comedy Punch Line Philly Jordan Jensen

© 2022 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved