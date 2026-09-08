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September 08, 2026

Jefferson Health offering free prostate cancer screenings in Philadelphia on Wednesday

The Sept. 9 event at Community College of Philadelphia will be open to the public, with physicians on site to answer questions and provide health resources.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Health Prostate Cancer
Jefferson Mobile screening van Provided Courtesy/Jefferson Health

Jefferson Health will offer free prostate cancer screenings at Community College of Philadelphia on Wednesday, Sept. 9, through its mobile cancer screening program.

Jefferson Health is bringing its mobile cancer screening unit to Spring Garden Street on Wednesday, offering free prostate cancer screenings during a 90-minute stop at Community College of Philadelphia.

The screenings will be available from 10-11:30 a.m. at 1700 Spring Garden St. They are free and open to the public, with physicians on site to answer questions and provide information about prostate cancer.

The visit is part of a mobile screening program that Jefferson has been using to bring prostate cancer detection into the community. Since 2023, the unit has held five prostate screening events and screened more than 70 men. Jefferson says 18 of those participants needed follow-up appointments.

That outreach is particularly relevant because early prostate cancer usually causes no symptoms. About one in eight men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer during their lifetime, according to the American Cancer Society.

Wednesday's screenings will be provided through Jefferson's Sidney Kimmel Comprehensive Cancer Center and the Dietz & Watson Mobile Cancer Screening Unit. 

Free prostate cancer screenings

Wednesday, Sept. 9 | 10-11:30 a.m.
Community College of Philadelphia
1700 Spring Garden St., Philadelphia
Free and open to the public

Have an event coming up? Let the PhillyVoice Events team know about it by emailing events@phillyvoice.com.

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