More Health:

October 18, 2018

When Jeff doctor shreds the drums, you'll feel anything but numb

For anesthesiologist Eric Schwenk, music is a great way to relax after a day in the OR

051117_Romero_Headshot.jpg
By Tracey Romero
PhillyVoice Contributor
Health Stories The Doctor Is Out
10182018_TDIO_Eric_Schwenk Photo courtesy/The Preps

Dr. Eric Schwenk, an anesthesiologist at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, was nearly raised on music. He plays drums for The Preps, a pop and punk rock band. “I love playing in front of crowds, the energy and connection you feel to the audience,” he says.

The pounding beats of a Philly nightspot may seem worlds away from a hushed operating room, but one Thomas Jefferson University Hospital doctor easily straddles both spheres.

When Dr. Eric Schwenk, an anesthesiologist, is shredding the drums on stage with his band, The Preps, he wants you to feel anything but numb.

  • In our "The Doctor Is Out" feature, PhillyVoice highlights the out-of-office pursuits of Philadelphia-area doctors, nurses and medical professionals: crazy hobbies, amazing feats, inspiring charity work.
  • Know a health professional with a great story? Send us a tip via email.

Music had always been a part of Schwenk’s life growing up in West Chester, since his dad was a music teacher. But he discovered the drums in middle school and took private lessons. Then in 1996 while attending West Chester East High School, he and his friends formed The Preps. His brother joined a few years later.

THE PREPS

The Preps – Schwenk on drums, his brother Bryan on guitar, Stephen Breslin on lead vocals and guitar and Douglas Scherbak on bass – play in Philly and the surrounding suburbs, and periodically in New York as well.

At first they started out playing cover songs at talent shows for their friends and family but soon branched out to local bars and restaurants and began writing their own music. The band has played Kung Fu Necktie, MilkBoy and Bourbon & Branch in Philadelphia, the Grape Room in Manayunk and the Red Stallion in Warminster, Bucks County. They also perform at parties, where they do a mix of originals and covers.

Schwenk, 37, director of orthopedic anesthesia at Jefferson, describes the band's music as a mix of pop and punk rock, influenced by the pop-punk bands of the 1990s like Blink-182 and Green Day. Their name, therefore, is full of irony, he said.

"At the end of the day, we all want to play good music that people enjoy.” – Eric Schwenk

The Preps have played shows with punk legends Murphy’s Law, the Swingin’ Utters and The Boils and participated in two of 102.9 FM WMGK’s Rock MD Contests, which feature bands with at least one physician. They have recorded three full-length albums and multiple singles.

The band practices and records at Schwenk’s home in Haddonfield in a music room equipped with a full public address system, recording equipment and of course, the prerequisite sound proofing.

Right now they play every one to two months because Bryan recently moved to New York City and long-distance logistics limits the frequency they can play.

For Schwenk, after a long day in the OR, music is a fun outlet for stress release. His favorite part though is getting out on the stage.

“I love playing in front of crowds, the energy and connection you feel to the audience.”

10182018_The_PrepsPhoto courtesy/The Preps

The Preps – Eric Schwenk on drums, his brother Bryan Schwenk on guitar, Stephen Breslin on lead vocals and guitar, and Douglas Scherbak on bass – play nightspots in Philadelphia and the suburbs, and occasionally in New York.

GROWING PAINS

Over the years, The Preps have had their share of growing pains.

If you listen to their early stuff, Schwenk says, it was mostly about relationships and girls. Their more recent work has matured, with themes like Scherbak’s battle with alcoholism in “Brass Knuckles Find Their Way Home” and the daily work grind in “The Grind (9 to 5).” Two band members are now married with kids. Schwenk and his wife have a 5-year old son.

Like any band, they have also had their share of differences of opinion over the years, mostly over small stuff, like what to play in a given set. There were a couple of break-ups, however.

“Each time we realized we missed playing together. At the end of the day, we all want to play good music that people enjoy,” he explained.

Their song, “Here to Stay,” which celebrates a commitment to making music together, was featured on 93.3 FM WMMR’s “Loud and Local” show.

Schwenk said that his family has been big supporters of their musical journey. His wife comes to all of his shows and his parents have been to nearly 90 percent of their gigs.

“No matter how dingy or awful the bar we were playing at,” he adds, with a laugh.

Check out The Preps' music catalog at Bandcamp or their website, and find out where they play next on their Facebook page.

051117_Romero_Headshot.jpg

Tracey Romero
PhillyVoice Contributor

Read more Health Stories The Doctor Is Out Philadelphia Doctors Thomas Jefferson University Hospital Haddonfield Bands Music

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

15 bold Sixers predictions (and explanations) for the 2018-19 season
101618_Embiid-Simmons_usat

Business

Owner of Ocean City's Manco & Manco pizza freed from prison
Manco & Manco

Holidays

Not sure what to do for Halloween? Here's a list of 15 events in Philly
Carroll - Halloween Decorations

Television

Upcoming FX series described as feminist 'Black Mirror' based on work of Philly writer
her body and other parties

Eagles

What they're saying: How the latest NFL trade rumors impact the Eagles
101618_Amari-Cooper_usat

Addiction

Surgeon General: Alternative opioid addiction strategies more viable than safe injection sites
Jerome_Adams_Surgeon_General

Escapes

Limited - Cape Town South Africa

$3419 & up -- South Africa: 8-Nt. Cape Town & Safari Trip w/Flights
Limited - Punta Cana

$1599 & up -- All-Inclusive 7 Night Punta Cana Trip with Air

 *
Limited - New Zealand

$3853 & up -- 14-Night Beauty of New Zealand Tour
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.