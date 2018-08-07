More Sports:

August 07, 2018

Jeffrey Lurie thinks Eagles are 'terrifically positioned' to repeat despite 'loaded' NFC

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
080718JeffreyLurie Brad Rempel/USA TODAY Sports

Jeffrey Lurie's team is good.

The Philadelphia Eagles have a franchise quarterback who is among the most talented in the NFL, a backup who was the Super Bowl MVP, arguably the best offensive line in the NFL, a defensive line that wreaks havoc in waves, and a supporting roster that doesn't have much in the way of holes.

As such, Jeffrey Lurie made a rather obvious observation that the Eagles have a good chance to repeat as Super Bowl champions in 2018.

"Our goal every year is to win the Super Bowl," Lurie said. "I can't tell you how terrifically positioned I think we are. It's a tough, tough league. I couldn't be more fired up myself."

Of course, the Eagles are playing in a conference that is stacked with talented teams, such as (in no particular order) the Falcons, Saints, Panthers, Packers, Vikings, and Rams.

"I don't think I've ever been more fired up for a season than we're about to undertake, but with a realization that we're also in the NFC," said Lurie. "I compare it to the NBA West.

"I know what our challenge is, but the goal is to win the Super Bowl each and every year as we go forward, and position ourselves that way. All the decisions we make with Howie, Doug, Joe, Don, everybody in terms of planning for our franchise, it's always to maximize the position we're in for the short-term because I think we have a great opportunity to succeed. And at the same time, don't sacrifice anything that we're going to need in the longer term to be able to truly succeed as well. That's a balancing act every day and we're going for it.

"We know what's in front of us, and we know the challenge. We know the short-term challenge. Tremendous NFC and there are some great teams in the AFC, too, but you know, the NFC is loaded."

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Jeffrey Lurie Eagles training camp

Just In

Must Read

Opinion

Angelo Cataldi: Is first-place Phillies manager Gabe Kapler crazy like a fox, or just plain crazy?
080618_Phillies-Kapler_usat

Politics

ANTIFA protesters confront conservative activists Charlie Kirk, Candace Owens at Philly restaurant
Owens and Kirk Philadelphia

Eagles

How many future Hall of Famers are on the Eagles' current roster?
080618JasonPeters

Health Stories

Lifeguard recounts how Wildwood beach helped him battle colon cancer
Cure_at_the_shore

Sponsored

Yoga on the Mat: Every Monday at Independence LIVE
Limited - Yoga on the Mat

Mental Health

Are Snapchat filters causing an increase in body dysmorphic disorder?
Person holding mirror

Escapes

Limited - Ireland

$1825 & up -- Ireland Weeklong Guided Trip
Limited - Fort Lauderdale Florida

$119 & up -- Hiltons of Fort Lauderdale: Explore Florida w/$500 in Extras
Limited - St Petersburg Florida

Deals & Tips -- Late Summer & Fall Stays at Florida's Top Beaches

 **
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.