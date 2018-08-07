Jeffrey Lurie thinks Eagles are 'terrifically positioned' to repeat despite 'loaded' NFC

The Philadelphia Eagles have a franchise quarterback who is among the most talented in the NFL, a backup who was the Super Bowl MVP, arguably the best offensive line in the NFL, a defensive line that wreaks havoc in waves, and a supporting roster that doesn't have much in the way of holes.

As such, Jeffrey Lurie made a rather obvious observation that the Eagles have a good chance to repeat as Super Bowl champions in 2018.

"Our goal every year is to win the Super Bowl," Lurie said. "I can't tell you how terrifically positioned I think we are. It's a tough, tough league. I couldn't be more fired up myself."



Of course, the Eagles are playing in a conference that is stacked with talented teams, such as (in no particular order) the Falcons, Saints, Panthers, Packers, Vikings, and Rams.

"I don't think I've ever been more fired up for a season than we're about to undertake, but with a realization that we're also in the NFC," said Lurie. "I compare it to the NBA West.

"I know what our challenge is, but the goal is to win the Super Bowl each and every year as we go forward, and position ourselves that way. All the decisions we make with Howie, Doug, Joe, Don, everybody in terms of planning for our franchise, it's always to maximize the position we're in for the short-term because I think we have a great opportunity to succeed. And at the same time, don't sacrifice anything that we're going to need in the longer term to be able to truly succeed as well. That's a balancing act every day and we're going for it.

"We know what's in front of us, and we know the challenge. We know the short-term challenge. Tremendous NFC and there are some great teams in the AFC, too, but you know, the NFC is loaded."



