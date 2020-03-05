More Sports:

March 05, 2020

WATCH: ‘Jeopardy!’ contestant gives hilariously wrong answer to Joel Embiid clue

The Sixers' All-Star center was the subject of a clue during Wednesday's episode

Pat Ralph Headshot
By Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff
Sixers Jeopardy
Joel Embiid Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia 76ers' center Joel Embiid was the subject of a clue on 'Jeopardy!' on Wednesday, and the contestant who sought to guess the correct answer wasn't even close to being right.

As any tried and true Philadelphia 76ers fan knows, All-Star center Joel Embiid coined the nickname “The Process” for himself back in 2016 during his rookie season with the Sixers. This, of course, comes from the iconic “Trust the Process” moniker which was dubbed as the franchise’s philosophy for improving the team during the Sam Hinkie era in Philly.

The phrase also earned both Hinkie and the organization a cult-esque following that still exists to this very day in hopes that the Sixers would be good once again and win their first NBA championship since 1983. And yes, several years after Hinkie was fired and Embiid was drafted, the 76ers have found themselves to be a perennial playoff team and contender in the Eastern Conference over the last three seasons. 

During Wednesday’s episode of “Jeopardy!”, the Sixers’ big man and his nickname were the subject of a clue under the category “Current Sports Nicknames” that read “Joel Embiid in 2019 won the trademark for this nickname of his that also describes the 76ers’ strategy of improving the team.”

One of the contestants on the show named Paul, who also happened to be in the early lead with $4,200, took a crack at it with both no hesitation and the absolute confidence of someone who knew it.

“What is ‘Do a 180?’” Paul said. 

Yes, you're reading that correctly. He said that Sixers All-Star center's nickname Joel “Do a 180” Embiid — and it cost him $1,000, dropping him back to $3,200. If we’re giving Paul the benefit of the doubt, doing a 180 could be akin to improving a sports team because of the fact that you’re completely changing the direction of it. However, it simply makes no sense as the nickname for one of the best players in the NBA.

The sequence is even funnier when you actually see it.

Neither of Paul’s competitors, Barbara or Mike, even offered a response to the clue before host Alex Trebek said “What is ‘The Process.’”

We at least have to give Paul credit for shooting his shot here. Embiid would be proud.

RELATED: 'Jeopardy!' host Alex Trebek reaches day that few pancreatic cancer patients see

Follow Pat & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @Pat_Ralph | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Pat's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Pat Ralph Headshot

Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff

pat@phillyvoice.com

Read more Sixers Jeopardy Philadelphia 76ers Alex Trebek Joel Embiid

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

The Sixers have an Al Horford problem
1_AL_Horford_Sixers_76ersvsCeltics_KateFrese.jpg

Emergencies

What caused Philly to smell like gas on Monday? Officials continue to investigate
PES Refinery

Adult Health

The effects of psoriasis can be more than skin deep
The effects of psoriasis are more than skin deep: Here's what you need to know

Eagles

Would the Eagles really consider trading Andre Dillard just to get rid of Alshon Jeffery?
176_11032019_EaglesvsBears_Andre_Dillard_KateFrese.jpg

TV

John Oliver has beef with the Phillie Phanatic's redesign and newly-shaped snout
John Oliver Phanatic Phillies

Arts & Culture

Jasper Johns exhibition to be split between Philadelphia and New York
Jasper Johns exhibit at Philadelphia Museum of Art

Featured Homes

Limited - Parc Rittenhouse 1210 - Allan domb

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with all rooms facing south, new hardwood floors, high-end kitchen finishes and marble appointed baths. 1,064 sf | $659,900
Limited - The Alison - 1805 Walnut - Allan Domb

PENTHOUSE FOR RENT! The Alison - Luxurious entire floor 3 bed plus den, 4.5 bath penthouse with a magnificent 2,144 sf terrace overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 3,755 sf interior | 2,144 sf exterior | $17,500/month
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved