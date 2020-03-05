WATCH: ‘Jeopardy!’ contestant gives hilariously wrong answer to Joel Embiid clue

As any tried and true Philadelphia 76ers fan knows, All-Star center Joel Embiid coined the nickname “The Process” for himself back in 2016 during his rookie season with the Sixers. This, of course, comes from the iconic “Trust the Process” moniker which was dubbed as the franchise’s philosophy for improving the team during the Sam Hinkie era in Philly.

The phrase also earned both Hinkie and the organization a cult-esque following that still exists to this very day in hopes that the Sixers would be good once again and win their first NBA championship since 1983. And yes, several years after Hinkie was fired and Embiid was drafted, the 76ers have found themselves to be a perennial playoff team and contender in the Eastern Conference over the last three seasons.

During Wednesday’s episode of “Jeopardy!”, the Sixers’ big man and his nickname were the subject of a clue under the category “Current Sports Nicknames” that read “Joel Embiid in 2019 won the trademark for this nickname of his that also describes the 76ers’ strategy of improving the team.”

One of the contestants on the show named Paul, who also happened to be in the early lead with $4,200, took a crack at it with both no hesitation and the absolute confidence of someone who knew it.

“What is ‘Do a 180?’” Paul said.

Yes, you're reading that correctly. He said that Sixers All-Star center's nickname Joel “Do a 180” Embiid — and it cost him $1,000, dropping him back to $3,200. If we’re giving Paul the benefit of the doubt, doing a 180 could be akin to improving a sports team because of the fact that you’re completely changing the direction of it. However, it simply makes no sense as the nickname for one of the best players in the NBA.

The sequence is even funnier when you actually see it.

Neither of Paul’s competitors, Barbara or Mike, even offered a response to the clue before host Alex Trebek said “What is ‘The Process.’”

We at least have to give Paul credit for shooting his shot here. Embiid would be proud.

