June 25, 2019

Jet Wine Garden on South Street set to open Fourth of July

There's a new spot to drink outdoors in Philly this summer

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Jet Wine Garden set to open next to Jet Wine Bar Photo by Kelsey Knight/ on Unsplash

Jet Wine Garden set to open next to Jet Wine Bar.

Jet Wine Bar on South Street is opening a pop-up wine garden next door. The new Jet Wine Garden is set to open on Thursday, July 4.

In the 2,400 square-foot space, visitors will be able to enjoy wines by the glass and bottle, beers, summery cocktails, strawberry rosé wine pops and small bites like chips and guac, hummus and a cheese plate.

RELATED: Watch fireworks at the Delaware River waterfront ahead of Fourth of July | Enjoy rosé wine in Fork's new city rose garden

At the outdoor tables there will be seating for 40 guests.

The wine lover's outdoor oasis will be open through October, weather permitting. It will be open Thursdays from 4 to 10 p.m., Fridays from 4 to 11 p.m., Saturdays from noon to 11 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 9 p.m. The space will be available for private parties on all other days.

Jet Wine Garden Opening

Opening Thursday, July 4
Next to Jet Wine Bar
1525 South St., Philadelphia, PA 19146

Sinead Cummings
