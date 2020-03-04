Jill Biden throws stiff-arm for husband in stunning Super Tuesday comeback

March 04, 2020
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden surged on Super Tuesday, claiming at least nine primary victories and reshaping the landscape of the 2020 race.
But it was Biden's wife, Jill, who captivated the nation as her husband's campaign celebrated the results in Los Angeles.
As Biden delivered his victory speech, two different anti-dairy industry protesters charged the stage at different points. Jill Biden fended them both off with fearless gusto, again displaying the toughness she credits to her Philadelphia-area upbringing.
YO, Jill Biden is FEARLESS.— BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) March 4, 2020
These two protesters rushed the stage, and Jill had her man's back.
Nice to see that.
You'll never see Melania do that. pic.twitter.com/wG0xHobFyk
Fearless Jill Biden will make great First Lady. #JillBiden pic.twitter.com/R8SjahGaJw— Rumana Alvi (@rumanaalvi1) March 4, 2020
Our philly girl kicking butt in high heels and all. Don’t mess with her #JillBiden pic.twitter.com/RVTpTmDRnL— MaiyaCunningham (@FansofMaiya) March 4, 2020
What a night. #Joementum pic.twitter.com/kRabXwXBj9— Dr. Jill Biden (@DrBiden) March 4, 2020
I broke a nail. #SuperTuesday— Symone D. Sanders (@SymoneDSanders) March 4, 2020
In response to Tuesday's results, former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg dropped out of the race and gave his endorsement to Biden on Wednesday morning. Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who trailed her counterparts by a wide margin, has left the future of her campaign in significant doubt.
We break down all of the Super Tuesday results in so far👉https://t.co/7rRbRgSaSo pic.twitter.com/ckiaUr0ojd— POLITICO (@politico) March 4, 2020
Another six states will hold primaries next Tuesday, further clarifying the path ahead toward a Democratic challenge to President Donald Trump in November.