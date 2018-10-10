Joe Biden will present Liberty Medal to George W. and Laura Bush in Philly next month

Former Vice President Joe Biden is headed to Philadelphia next month to present the Liberty Medal to former President George W. Bush and former first lady Laura Bush.



This year marks the 30th anniversary of the Liberty Medal Ceremony, who in recent years has recognized Muhammad Ali, Hillary Clinton, Malala Yousafzai, the 14th Dalai Lama and John McCain.

The Bushes are this year's medal recipients for their work with the Military Service Initiative, a project within the George W. Bush Presidential Center in Dallas. The initiative works to help post-9/11 veterans return to civilian life, including through an employment partnership with the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

“Our democracy depends upon the embrace of high ideals and civic responsibility, and there’s no finer example of citizenship than our veterans,” Bush said in a statement. “Laura and I are honored to dedicate this award from the National Constitution Center to the men and women who have defended and upheld the rights and freedoms enshrined in our Constitution.”

The award has been administered by the National Constitution Center since 2006, when former Presidents George H.W. Bush and Bill Clinton were honored for their humanitarian efforts following natural disasters in Southeast Asia and the Gulf Coast.

Biden also appeared at the ceremony to honor McCain in 2017.

This year's Liberty Medal Ceremony is scheduled for Veterans Day on November 11 at 5 p.m.

