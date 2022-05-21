More Events:

May 21, 2022

Joe Rogan comedy tour comes to Atlantic City for two shows next month

The comic will perform at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino on June 3 and 4 with fellow comedians Joey Diaz and Tony Hinchliffe

Noah Zucker
By Noah Zucker
PhillyVoice Staff
Joe Rogan Atlantic City Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports

Joe Rogan will play two shows at the Hard Rock Cafe in Atlantic City on June 3 and June 4 with fellow comedians Joey Diaz and Tony Hinchcliffe.

The host of the world's most popular podcast is doing a very limited tour this year which includes two dates in South Jersey.

Joe Rogan will perform at the Etess Arena at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City on June 3 and 4 at 8 p.m. as part of his Sacred Clown Tour.

Fellow comedians Joey Diaz and Tony Hinchcliffe will open for him at both shows. They have both been featured on "The Joe Rogan Experience,"

The first leg of the tour hit New York City and Boston last year. There are only four dates remaining, including a show in Detroit tonight and another in Las Vegas on July 1.

Rogan's podcast is currently only available on Spotify. The company bought exclusive rights to the program in May 2020, which netted the podcaster about $200 million.

Many of the approximately 11 million listeners who tune into each podcast appreciate Rogan's unfiltered takes on cultural topics, the diverse array of guests he hosts and his heterodox political views.

Although the podcast is extremely popular, Rogan is a controversial figure.

His public skepticism of the COVID-19 vaccines and some false assertions he's made on the topic have earned him the scorn of many public health officials and those who want to see more people get inoculated.

This led Canadian singer-songwriter Neil Young to take his work off Spotify earlier this year. A few other musicians followed suit.

Rogan got even more negative press in February when recordings of him using a racial slur on his podcast surfaced online. He apologized and said his comments were taken out of context.

Still, Rogan's supporters hold him up as a defender of freedom of speech in an era when many believe "cancel culture" has gone too far.

Tickets to both Atlantic City shows are available on all verified ticket sites. They're currently available starting at $79 on Ticketmaster.

This is a homecoming of sorts for Rogan, who was born in Newark. Diaz also grew up in the Garden State in North Bergen, Hudson County.

