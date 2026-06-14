Watch 'Jurassic Park III' surrounded by real dinosaur fossils at this after-hours museum event

Watching "Jurassic Park III" is one thing. Watching it surrounded by real dinosaur fossils and skeletons is another.

The final Jurassic June Movie Night takes place Friday, June 26, at the Edelman Fossil Park & Museum in Mantua. The event is the third and final installment of the museum's Jurassic Park-themed movie series, which has featured screenings of the first three films in the franchise throughout June.

The evening begins at 5 p.m. and includes after-hours access to the museum's exhibits, a fossil quarry dig and Jurassic Park-themed activities. Attendees can compete in movie trivia, join a Dino Dance Party with roaming dinosaur characters and grab specialty snacks and drinks before the film begins.

The night concludes with screenings of "Jurassic Park III," the third film in the franchise. Attendees can choose between a 6 p.m. screening in the museum theater or an 8:30 p.m. showing in the theater or on the museum's outdoor veranda.

Tickets that include museum admission, the movie screening and a quarry dig cost $30. Museum members can purchase movie-only tickets starting at $4.14, a nod to the average movie ticket price when the original "Jurassic Park" debuted in 1993.

Friday, June 26

Edelman Fossil Park & Museum

66 Million Mosasaur Way

Mantua, NJ 08080

Ticekts: $30

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