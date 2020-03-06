Justin Bieber appears to be visiting Philly's Rocky Steps today

In breaking news other than the coronavirus making its way to Delaware County, it appears Justin Bieber is visiting Philly.

Late Friday afternoon, the singer posted a shot of himself standing on the Rocky Steps outside the Philadelphia Museum of Art, looking out at the City of Brotherly Love.

And we have to assume the picture was taken today because the grey sky and wet ground is a match for this afternoon's rainy weather. Plus, the Biebs captioned his Insta with "Hey guys I'm in Philly come say hi."



It would be pretty unfair if he wasn't *actually* in Philly right now and posted that.

As for why he's here? We're not sure, but if you see him out and about please ask. And let us know if you spot Mrs. Bieber, Hailey Baldwin, too.

