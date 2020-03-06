More Culture:

March 06, 2020

Justin Bieber appears to be visiting Philly's Rocky Steps today

The singer posted a picture to his Instagram standing outside the Philadelphia Museum of Art

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Celebrities Justin Bieber
Philadelphia Museum of Art and Rocky Steps Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

Justin Bieber posted a picture to his Instagram account on March 6 showing him standing on the Rocky Steps outside the Philadelphia Museum of Art.

In breaking news other than the coronavirus making its way to Delaware County, it appears Justin Bieber is visiting Philly.

Late Friday afternoon, the singer posted a shot of himself standing on the Rocky Steps outside the Philadelphia Museum of Art, looking out at the City of Brotherly Love.

RELATED: Lil Uzi Vert surprise drops long-awaited album 'Eternal Atake'

And we have to assume the picture was taken today because the grey sky and wet ground is a match for this afternoon's rainy weather. Plus, the Biebs captioned his Insta with "Hey guys I'm in Philly come say hi."

View this post on Instagram

Hey guys I’m in philly come say hi

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on

It would be pretty unfair if he wasn't *actually* in Philly right now and posted that.

As for why he's here? We're not sure, but if you see him out and about please ask. And let us know if you spot Mrs. Bieber, Hailey Baldwin, too.

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Celebrities Justin Bieber Philadelphia Philadelphia Museum of Art

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Illness

Delco patient among Pennsylvania's first two coronavirus cases
Coronavirus Delco Pennsylvania Wayne County

Eagles

Three free agents who make sense for the Eagles, version 4.0
030520PhillipDorsett

Illness

New Jersey reports second presumptive coronavirus case
First Coronavirus Case New Jersey

Flyers

What they're saying: Don't look now, but the Flyers are legit Stanley Cup contenders
Flyers-Capitals_030520_usat

Entertainment

New Philly podcast 'Love + Grit' features Laiya St. Clair from 'Questlove Supreme'
Love + Grit is new podcast about Philadelphia from Visit Philly

Weekend

Things to do in Philadelphia this weekend, March 6-8
Things to do in Philadelphia this weekend, March 6-8

Featured Homes

Limited - Parc Rittenhouse 1210 - Allan domb

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with all rooms facing south, new hardwood floors, high-end kitchen finishes and marble appointed baths. 1,064 sf | $659,900
Limited - The Alison - 1805 Walnut - Allan Domb

PENTHOUSE FOR RENT! The Alison - Luxurious entire floor 3 bed plus den, 4.5 bath penthouse with a magnificent 2,144 sf terrace overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 3,755 sf interior | 2,144 sf exterior | $17,500/month
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved