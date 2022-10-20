More News:

October 20, 2022

During Kensington drug bust, police seize ATVs and animals used for fighting

The PSPCA took in 89 chickens, 8 dogs and a bearded dragon lizard after investigators conducted the raid

By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Philadelpia police seized drugs, guns, illegal ATVs and dirt bikes, and nearly 100 animals used for fighting while executing search warrants in Kensington on Thursday.

Philadelphia police who were carrying out a drug bust Thursday in Kensington also seized an array of guns, ATVs and animals suspected to be used for fighting, officials said. 

Narcotics officers who were serving warrants on the 3100 block of Weymouth Street found dozens of ATVs and dirt bikes, which are illegal to ride on Philadelphia streets. 

Police also discovered roosters and dogs used for fighting, ACCT Philly spokesperson Sarah Barnett said.

"We were called out to the scene and walked the property, however upon seeing suspected violations of the cruelty code we referred the case to PSPCA and remained on scene until they arrived," Barnett said.

PSPCA spokesperson Gillian Kocher said 89 chickens, including hens and roosters, were taken to the organization's Philadelphia headquarters. Eight dogs also were taken in by PSPCA, including five adults and three puppies, Kocher said. One bearded dragon lizard was taken as well, for a total of 98 animals. 

"They have all been surrendered into our care and will undergo forensic examinations to determine what charges may be filed," Kocher said. "After that is completed, the animals will be placed in adoptive homes or seek rescue placement."

Video from the scene showed a police vehicle towing away ATVs.

Police told 6ABC that about 40 bikes were seized. Some of them may be legally owned, in which case the owners will need to provide police with paperwork proving ownership.

Philadelphia police have been attempting to crack down on ATVs and dirt bikes on city streets in recent months, empowered by a new state law that gives police more latitude in seizing the vehicles

Officers also reportedly found ammunition that they believe may have been for automatic rifles.

Police declined to release any additional information Thursday afternoon, pending further investigation. It's unclear whether any arrests were made, how many guns were taken and what kind of drugs were seized during the raid.

