May 31, 2024

Off-duty police officer injured in Kensington shooting and robbery, authorties say

The officer received a possible graze wound to the shin, while the suspect fled and drove away from the scene.

By Chris Compendio
PhillyVoice Staff
The robbery and subsequent shooting in Kensington is the second violent incident this month involving an off-duty Philly police officer.

An off-duty Philly police officer was hospitalized and a suspect is at large after an attempted robbery in the Kensington neighborhood, according to police.

The incident occurred just after 5 a.m. Thursday morning at the 2100 block of East Westmoreland Street. Authorities say that the 31-year-old officer, who is a seven-year veteran of the force, was standing by his white Tesla when an armed man in a sweatshirt approached and attempted to rob him.

The off-duty officer handed his belongings to the robber and ran westbound toward Amber Street, police say. The suspect pursued the fleeing officer and fired shots, and the officer returned fire with his personal weapon.

According to police, the suspect then fled eastbound on Westmoreland Street and got into a gray Chrysler 300, driving southbound on Collins Avenue toward Allegheny Avenue.

Police say that the off-duty officer sustained a possible graze wound to his shin. It is unclear if the suspect was hit by gunfire.

The officer was treated and released at Temple University Hospital for his injury. Per Philly Police policy, the officer, who police have not publicly identified, has been placed on administrative leave pending investigation of the incident. The suspect remains on the run.

Another recent incident involving an off-duty Philly police officer led to arrests. Earlier this week, U.S. Marshals detained Arthur Jones, the fourth arrest relating to the assault of police officer Eric Rodriguez.

