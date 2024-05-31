Off-duty police officer injured in Kensington shooting and robbery, authorties say

An off-duty Philly police officer was hospitalized and a suspect is at large after an attempted robbery in the Kensington neighborhood, according to police.

The incident occurred just after 5 a.m. Thursday morning at the 2100 block of East Westmoreland Street. Authorities say that the 31-year-old officer, who is a seven-year veteran of the force, was standing by his white Tesla when an armed man in a sweatshirt approached and attempted to rob him.

The off-duty officer handed his belongings to the robber and ran westbound toward Amber Street, police say. The suspect pursued the fleeing officer and fired shots, and the officer returned fire with his personal weapon.

According to police, the suspect then fled eastbound on Westmoreland Street and got into a gray Chrysler 300, driving southbound on Collins Avenue toward Allegheny Avenue.



Police say that the off-duty officer sustained a possible graze wound to his shin. It is unclear if the suspect was hit by gunfire.

The officer was treated and released at Temple University Hospital for his injury. Per Philly Police policy, the officer, who police have not publicly identified, has been placed on administrative leave pending investigation of the incident. The suspect remains on the run.

