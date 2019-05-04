Watch: Gritty dances with horses to Lil Nas X’s ‘Old Town Road’ for Kentucky Derby

The Flyers’ season has been over for a month, but Gritty never takes a day off.

With the 145th Kentucky Derby set for Saturday afternoon, the great orange mascot decided to put out 61 seconds of horse-themed content for his fans.

I would describe it in deeper detail, but you should just watch it for yourself:

Everything this mascot does is endearing. Chasing tiny horses with a net, majestically sprawling in hay, gleefully whipping a lasso — it doesn’t matter. He’s the best.

Choosing Miller Farms in Berlin, New Jersey is also good choice for the horses, considering Camden County is basically part of Philadelphia.

But this video would’ve been completely perfect, 10 out of 10, if Gritty had decided to hang out with some North Philly cowboys.

It’s my only gripe. Otherwise, keep on Grittying.

