Kevin Hart signed a first-look deal with Nickelodeon

Kevin Hart’s latest venture is a first-look deal with kids network Nickelodeon, where he and his HartBeat Productions entertainment company will develop and produce live-action kids content.

Hart, 39, told Variety the seeds for his decision to partner with Nickelodeon were planted all the way back when he was a child:

“For me, Nick has always represented everything fun about being a kid, and it’s still at the forefront today of kids’ and family entertainment. I’ve been slimed at Kids’ Choice, won a lot of Orange Blimps and my kids are my very own built-in focus group, so I’m ready to dive in and make some next-level shows with Brian and everyone at Nickelodeon.”

Hart has won three Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards during his career, including a pair in 2017.

Hart, who earlier this year told Variety he wants to be a billionaire, has been keeping busy as always.

A few highlights: He has a film in this year’s Philadelphia Film Festival; he doled out $600,000 in scholarships to Philadelphia students; he (jokingly) roasted Stephen A. Smith and (actually) torched Donald Trump; and he starred in the Sixers’ playoff hype video. He also appeared in the recent film “Night School” alongside Tiffany Haddish.

It’s unclear whether Hart plans to sleep ever again.

