October 11, 2018

Kevin Hart signed a first-look deal with Nickelodeon

Because he doesn't have enough on his plate

By Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff
Television Kevin Hart
Actor and comedian Kevin Hart speaks to the crowd gathered outside Max's Cheesesteaks at Germantown and Erie avenues on Thursday, July 6. His appearance in the neighborhood where he grew up was part of the city's 'Kevin Hart Day' celebration, during which a portrait of Hart was unveiled by Mural Arts Philadelphia.

Kevin Hart’s latest venture is a first-look deal with kids network Nickelodeon, where he and his HartBeat Productions entertainment company will develop and produce live-action kids content.

Hart, 39, told Variety the seeds for his decision to partner with Nickelodeon were planted all the way back when he was a child:

“For me, Nick has always represented everything fun about being a kid, and it’s still at the forefront today of kids’ and family entertainment. I’ve been slimed at Kids’ Choice, won a lot of Orange Blimps and my kids are my very own built-in focus group, so I’m ready to dive in and make some next-level shows with Brian and everyone at Nickelodeon.”

Hart has won three Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards during his career, including a pair in 2017.

Hart, who earlier this year told Variety he wants to be a billionaire, has been keeping busy as always.

RELATED: Are you so over Kevin Hart being everywhere all the time, too?

A few highlights: He has a film in this year’s Philadelphia Film Festival; he doled out $600,000 in scholarships to Philadelphia students; he (jokingly) roasted Stephen A. Smith and (actually) torched Donald Trump; and he starred in the Sixers’ playoff hype video. He also appeared in the recent film “Night School” alongside Tiffany Haddish.

It’s unclear whether Hart plans to sleep ever again.

