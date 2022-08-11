Kevin Hart to release self-help audiobook about defeating internal 'monsters'

Kevin Hart is set to release a self-help audiobook on Amazon's Audible next month, the comedian and actor announced on his Instagram account Wednesday.

"Monsters and How to Tame Them: Taking Charge of the Voices in Your Head" will be available on the audiobook platform on Sept. 15. In the book, Hart helps listeners combat negative self-talk "monsters" in order to live their best lives in spite of internal obstacles.

Hart introduces the Control Monster, described as the need to control everyone, which ultimately limits individual growth. Similarly, the Comparison Monster causes irrational jealously due to comparing itself to others and the Approval Monster is the nagging feeling of needing constant approval.

"I already know you guys probably got one of these annoying inner monsters on your back, too," Hart said in the trailer. "I'm gonna give you a quick lesson on how to deal with them."

This isn't Hart's first foray into writing, as he previously released two other titles. "I Can't Make This Up" is a 2017 memoir about the comedian's life lessons from his childhood and rise to prominence. It begins with his family and home life in Philadelphia.

The memoir was largely met with praise by critics, who lauded Hart for his magnetic storytelling, entertaining quips and inspirational life story.

His follow-up, "The Decision: Overcoming Today's BS for Tomorrow's Success," is also an Audible self-help book. It features advice from Hart and other celebrities on how to overcome barriers and achieve success.

"There's serious topics throughout, but I felt delivering it with personality just takes some of the edge off and makes the information easier to receive," Hart told Forbes ahead of the book's 2020 release. "I'm not preaching at you, I'm not yelling at you, I'm not telling you what to do. I'm just giving you information, but in a Kevin Hart way."

Like his memoir, "Monsters and How to Tame Them" is co-written by writer, journalist and ghostwriter Neil Strauss. Strauss is best known for his investigative book "The Game," in which he describes his encounters with pickup artists.

Hart and Charlamagne Tha God have an exclusive deal with Audible to produce original series for the platform. They have set up five new titles from their audio production company, SBH Productions.

The most recent, "Summer of '85," juxtaposes two major events that happened in Philadelphia during that period. Both the Live Aid benefit for Africa and the MOVE bombing occurred within just two months of each other. It was co-written with author Chris Morrow and examines how the events were depicted and understood differently by residents of the city.

The first release, "Finding Tamika," is a true crime story focused on the media's lack of coverage of murdered or missing Black women. Other titles include "Short, Black, and Handsome," a short comedy reminiscent of the "Odd Couple," starring both entertainers as fathers and husbands who become business partners.

"Un-lesh for Love" is a comedy series about a woman looking for love in her 30s, and "Brokedown Prophets" is a scripted thriller written by author S.A. Cosby.

Fans also can check out Hart's latest Netflix original movie with Mark Wahlberg, "Me Time," which is being released on Aug. 26.