November 25, 2021

Kid performers to bring holiday cheer to Delco

The Shooting Stars will perform energetic renditions of popular holiday tunes

Noah Zucker
By Noah Zucker
PhillyVoice Staff
The annual Upper Darby Summer Stage Shooting Stars Holiday Show is returning this December. The kid performers will have two shows at the Upper Darby Performing Arts Center in Drexel Hill -- one at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, December 3 and another at 2 p.m. the following Saturday.

With Thanksgiving all but over, Delaware County residents will soon be eager to celebrate the winter holidays.

Luckily, the annual Upper Darby Summer Stage Shooting Stars Holiday Show is returning this December after a 2020 pandemic hiatus with two performances next week.

The Shooting Stars, a group of talented young performers who volunteer their time to entertain the elderly, will perform energetic renditions of holiday classics like "Frosty the Snowman" and "White Christmas."

"We have an amazing group of young performers coming together from schools all over Delaware County who put in a lot of time and selflessly share their talents to make our ensemble shine," said Kevin Dietzler, the program's director.

The Shooting Stars are a year-round extension of the Upper Darby Summer Stage program, which provides summer activities for roughly 750 young people aged 11 to 18 every year. It's sponsored by the Upper Darby Arts and Education Foundation.

Both performances will happen at the Upper Darby Performing Arts Center -- located 601 North Lansdowne Avenue in Drexel -- on Friday, December 3 at 7:30 p.m. and the following Saturday at 2 p.m.

Tickets for the 90-minute show are $13.50 for adults and $11.50 for kids and can be purchased at this link. All the proceeds will go back into the Shooting Stars program.

The Shooting Stars' two-night stay at the Performing Arts Center will follow their appearance in the Philadelphia Thanksgiving Day Parade. They performed the parade's opening and closing numbers.

