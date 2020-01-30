Massive King of Prussia apartment fire injures 15 people, including first responders

A massive fire that engulfed a Montgomery County apartment building Wednesday night left 15 people injured, including some first responders.

The fire started around 10 p.m. and spread throughout the apartment complex, located on the 200 block of West Byron Place in the King of Prussia section of Upper Merion Township.

Firefighters helped evacuate people who were trapped in their apartment units by black smoke that filled the hallways. Some residents jumped from their balconies to escape huge flames shooting out the top of the building, according to CBS Philly.



The cause of the fire remains under investigation.



Six police officers, five residents and an EMT were among those transported to the hospital.

No deaths have been reported. About 30 families were displaced by the blaze, according to the American Red Cross of Eastern Pennsylvania.



The Red Cross said it is helping to assess the needs of the displaced residents and help them cope.





