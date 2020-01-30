More News:

January 30, 2020

Massive King of Prussia apartment fire injures 15 people, including first responders

Blaze displaces 30 families, American Red Cross says

Allie Miller Headshot
By Allie Miller
PhillyVoice Staff
Fire Injuries
King of Prussia Apartment Fire Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Fifteen people were injured after a fire engulfed an apartment building in the King of Prussia section of Upper Merion Township, Montgomery County.

A massive fire that engulfed a Montgomery County apartment building Wednesday night left 15 people injured, including some first responders. 

The fire started around 10 p.m. and spread throughout the apartment complex, located on the 200 block of West Byron Place in the King of Prussia section of Upper Merion Township. 

Firefighters helped evacuate people who were trapped in their apartment units by black smoke that filled the hallways. Some residents jumped from their balconies to escape huge flames shooting out the top of the building, according to CBS Philly.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Six police officers, five residents and an EMT were among those transported to the hospital. 

No deaths have been reported. About 30 families were displaced by the blaze, according to the American Red Cross of Eastern Pennsylvania. 

The Red Cross said it is helping to assess the needs of the displaced residents and help them cope. 


Allie Miller Headshot

Allie Miller
PhillyVoice Staff

allie@phillyvoice.com

Read more Fire Injuries Philadelphia King of Prussia Emergencies Upper Merion Montgomery County First Responders Apartments

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

What they're saying: Eagles free agent WR targets, where the rookies ranked, and why Andy Reid is great
Amari-Cooper_013020_usat

Investigations

Delaware neo-Nazi cell allegedly planned violent attack at Richmond gun-rights rally
The Base ADL

Illness

CDC confirms first person-to-person coronavirus transmission in U.S.
Person-to-person transmission confirmed in U.S.

Eagles

Some thoughts (and spoilers) on Amazon's 'All or Nothing: A Season with the Philadelphia Eagles'
4_11032019_EaglesvsBears_Brandon_Graham_KateFrese.jpg

Television

'Project Runway' contestant from Philly is oldest designer to compete on show
Nancy on Project Runway

Food & Drink

Switch up your usual game day takeout for Super Bowl LIV
Super Bowl catering

Featured Homes

Limited - Parc Rittenhouse 1210 - Allan domb

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with all rooms facing south, new hardwood floors, high-end kitchen finishes and marble appointed baths. 1,064 sf | $659,900
Limited - The Alison - 1805 Walnut - Allan Domb

PENTHOUSE FOR RENT! The Alison - Luxurious entire floor 3 bed plus den, 4.5 bath penthouse with a magnificent 2,144 sf terrace overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 3,755 sf interior | 2,144 sf exterior | $17,500/month
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved