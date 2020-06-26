More News:

June 26, 2020

King of Prussia Mall reopens with social distance restrictions and a face mask requirement


By Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff



King of Prussia Mall reopened Friday and will operate with reduced hours from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday. Shoppers will be required to wear face masks and have their temperatures checked before entering.

King of Prussia Mall resumed operations Friday with personal protective equipment available for shoppers and new safety protocols to help maintain social distancing.

The details of the plan are outlined in a 10-page document linked to the mall's website by owner Simon Properties, which is also embedded at the end of this article.

The mall will promote social distancing by directing traffic flow, managing occupancy limits, and spacing out dining and seating areas. Also, play areas will be closed, drinking fountains will be turned off, and stroller rentals and valet service will be suspended. 

At entrances, shoppers will be provided with free face masks and sanitizing wipes, and Guests will have their temperatures checked. King of Prussia's owner says there will be enhanced cleaning of high-touch surfaces throughout the mall, including inside the mall's nearly 400 stores. Cleaning staff will pay close attention to dining areas, restrooms, escalators, directories and trash bins. Also, hand sanitizer stations will be available throughout the mall. 

Stores will have to manage their occupancy limits. All employees will need to wear masks, and temperatures will be taken with a thermometer upon entering their workplaces. Those with temperatures of more than 100.4 or who have flu-like symptoms will be sent home. 

During this time, the mall will operate with reduced hours from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday. 

Montgomery County, where King of Prussia Mall is located, moved into the green phase of Pennsylvania’s reopening plan on Friday. The green phase lifts many restrictions that have been in place since March, though at indoor facilities, people are still required to wear masks. All entertainment venues, including casinos, theaters and shopping malls, are required to operate at 50% occupancy. 

Valley Forge Casino also reopened Friday with capacity limits and and new safety guidelines. The casino has limited the number of players at each table game and prohibited guests from congregating behind players. In addition, casino areas such as gaming machines, table games, restaurants and bathrooms will undergo thorough cleanings multiple times per day.

King of Prussia Mall COVID-19 Protocol by PhillyVoice.com on Scribd



Virginia Streva




