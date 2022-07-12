More Sports:

July 12, 2022

Kyle Schwarber will rep the Phillies in the Home Run Derby

NickTricome.jpg
By Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff
phillies MLB
Kyle-Schwarber-Phillies-Padres06262022-UST Orlando Ramirez/USA Today Sports

Kyle Schwarber celebrates a dinger.

There will be Schwarbombs aplenty in Los Angeles next week.

Kyle Schwarber confirmed his participation in the annual Home Run Derby on Tuesday through his Instagram, and will be going up against fellow NL East sluggers Pete Alonso, Ronald Acuña Jr., Juan Soto, and Cardinals legend Albert Pujols on his farewell tour. 

Schwarber was named an NL All-Star reserve on Sunday, and it was of little surprise as the Phillies outfielder has been crushing the ball for well over a month now.

Through June and 10 games into July, he has 17 home runs and 34 RBIs with little sign of slowing down. And for the season as a whole so far: A .219 batting average, but an NL-leading 28 home runs, 57 RBIs, and an .856 OPS.

This will be the 29-year old's second straight All-Star nod — he made it to Colorado last summer as a member of the Nationals — and his second go at the Home Run Derby after he battled it out with Bryce Harper (when Schwarber was with the Cubs and Harper the Nationals) in 2018. 

Harper came out on top in that one.

Harper also earned All-Star honors, his first as a member of the Phillies, when he won the fan vote to be the NL's designated hitter. He won't be able to play, though, due to his broken thumb. 

As for how Phillies have historically held up in the Home Run Derby? 

Well, Jim Thome gave it a shot in 2004, Chase Utley didn't hold up but made the quote of the night in '08, and Bobby Abreu and Ryan Howard won the whole thing back-to-back years in 2005 and 2006. 

Follow Nick on Twitter: @itssnick

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

NickTricome.jpg

Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff

nick@phillyvoice.com

Read more phillies MLB Philadelphia Kyle Schwarber MLB All-Star Game Home Run Derby

Videos

Featured

Limited - Philly Pours City Winery

Enjoy corks and crafts at ‘Philly Pours’
Limited - Al Olender Sundown Music Series

Enjoy free, family-friendly concerts throughout Camden County this summer

Just In

Must Read

2022 Election

Lancaster County movie theater, hotel cancel screenings of pro-Mastriano documentary
Mastriano Screening Lancaster

Sponsored

Entertainment heats up at Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia
Limited - DOM IRRERA at Live!

Addiction

Young people who drink alone are more likely to develop alcoholism later in life, study shows
Drinking alone

phillies

Who won the week in Philly sports: Kyle Schwarber slams his way to the All-Star Game
Kyle-Schwarber-Phillies-All-Star-2022

Museums

Exhibit at Academy of Natural Sciences to explore how humans impact the world's oceans
Academy of Natural Sciences Ocean Bound exhibition

Holiday

Celebrate Bastille Day in Philadelphia with a French DJ set, block party and food deals
Bastille Day

© 2022 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved