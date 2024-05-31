Woman who confronted Kylie and Jason Kelce in Margate issues apology

The woman who became enraged at Jason and Kyle Kelce for declining to take a picture with her in Margate over Memorial Day weekend has apologized. She called the confrontation, which was partly caught on video, an "out of character" outburst "in a heated moment" and said she should have respected the couple's privacy.

PhillyMag's Victor Fiorillo identified the woman Thursday as Andrée Goldberg, the owner of the recently opened Teuscher Chocolates shop in Wayne. Fiorillo said he went to the shop to get Goldberg's side of the story, but that she and her husband told him to leave the business or else they would call police.



Goldberg later shared a statement through a publicist, apologizing for what happened in the parking lot of Steve & Cookies by the Sea.

"Although I apologized directly to the Kelce family on Saturday, I want to publicly apologize to them, and our community," Goldberg's statement said. "My anger, and my actions, are not who I am, and certainly not indicative of the welcoming community of Margate."



PhillyChitChat's HughE Dillon reported that Goldberg had approached the former Philadelphia Eagle and his wife while they were seated in his Tesla Cybertruck and banged on the window to get their attention. When the couple got out of the car and turned down the photo request, Goldberg became upset and shouted at Kylie Kelce, "You will never be allowed in this town again."

The video showing a portion of the exchange went viral this week, drawing scornful reactions to Goldberg's behavior and apologies from local officials. As Jason stood in the background of the disagreement, a fourth person intervened to break it up. Kylie told Goldberg her breath smelled of alcohol and said, "You're embarrassing yourself."

Goldberg added in her statement, "I am deeply appreciative of the grace and understanding shown to me by the Kelces and wish them nothing but the best."

Jason and Kylie Kelce, who own a vacation home in Sea Isle City, have not commented about the incident.