September 03, 2020

Labor Day weekend weather: Sunny skies in Philly, at shore, and Poconos

Any rain that falls Thursday afternoon or night will make way for a pleasant unofficial end to summer

Allie Miller Headshot
By Allie Miller
PhillyVoice Staff
Weather Labor Day
labor day 2020 forecast BASTIAAN SLABBERS/for PhillyVoice

The National Weather Service says to expect nice weather during Labor Day Weekend, with moderately warm temperatures and sunny skies. In the file photo above, a rower glides along the Schuylkill River earlier this summer.

The Labor Day weekend weather forecast looks like it will consist of of mostly sunny skies and moderately warm temperatures whether your plans include staying in the Philadelphia area, heading to the Jersey Shore, or making a getaway to the Poconos.

So hopefully plans for the unofficial end of summer include some outdoor activities.

According to the National Weather Service, the region could see some rain late Thursday afternoon and into the night, but beyond that, expect cool overnight low temperatures, highs in the low 80s and, most importantly, no rain. It will be a nice change from a summer of heatwaves and strong stoms.

Here's the daily weekend weather forecast for Philadelphia, Atlantic City and Mount Pocono as provided by the NWS.

Philadelphia Weather 

From NWS Station in Philadelphia

Thursday: Partly sunny with a high temperature near 87 during the day. There is a slight chance of rain after 2 p.m. and the possibility of showers or thunderstorms increases overnight until 2 a.m. The overnight low will be around 72 degrees.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 85 degrees. Westerly wind of 5 to 10 mph. Overnight, mostly clear skies, with a low around 63.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 79. On Saturday night, skies will be mostly clear, with a low around 61.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 81. On Sunday night, mostly clear skies with a low around 63.

Monday (Labor Day): Sunny, with a high temperature near 83. On Monday night, skies will be mostly cloudy, with a low around 66.

Jersey Shore Weather

From NWS Station in Atlantic City, New Jersey

Thursday: Partly sunny, high temperature near 85. Overnight there is a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms mainly before midnight. Some storms could be severe with damaging wind and heavy rain.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 86. West wind around 10 mph. On Friday night, skies will be mostly clear, with a low around 65.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 79. On Saturday night, skies will be mostly clear, with a low around 64.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 80. On Sunday night, Mostly clear, with a low around 67.

Monday (Labor Day): Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. On Monday night, skies will be mostly clear, with a low around 70. 

Poconos Weather

From NWS Station in Mount Pocono, Pennsylvania

Thursday: Chance of rain, mainly after 3 p.m. and until midnight. Earlier in the day it will be partly sunny, with a high near 77. The overnight low temperature will be around 63 degrees.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 75. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph. On Friday night, skies will be mostly clear, with a low around 51.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 72. On Saturday night, mostly clear skies with a low around 51.

Sunday: Sunny, high temperature near 74. On Sunday night, skies will be mostly clear, with a low around 56.

Monday (Labor Day): Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Overnight, skies will be partly cloudy, with a low around 57.

