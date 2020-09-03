Labor Day weekend weather: Sunny skies in Philly, at shore, and Poconos

The Labor Day weekend weather forecast looks like it will consist of of mostly sunny skies and moderately warm temperatures whether your plans include staying in the Philadelphia area, heading to the Jersey Shore, or making a getaway to the Poconos.

So hopefully plans for the unofficial end of summer include some outdoor activities.

According to the National Weather Service, the region could see some rain late Thursday afternoon and into the night, but beyond that, expect cool overnight low temperatures, highs in the low 80s and, most importantly, no rain. It will be a nice change from a summer of heatwaves and strong stoms.

Here's the daily weekend weather forecast for Philadelphia, Atlantic City and Mount Pocono as provided by the NWS.

Philadelphia Weather



From NWS Station in Philadelphia

Thursday: Partly sunny with a high temperature near 87 during the day. There is a slight chance of rain after 2 p.m. and the possibility of showers or thunderstorms increases overnight until 2 a.m. The overnight low will be around 72 degrees. Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 85 degrees. Westerly wind of 5 to 10 mph. Overnight, mostly clear skies, with a low around 63. Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 79. On Saturday night, skies will be mostly clear, with a low around 61. Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 81. On Sunday night, mostly clear skies with a low around 63. Monday (Labor Day): Sunny, with a high temperature near 83. On Monday night, skies will be mostly cloudy, with a low around 66.

Jersey Shore Weather

From NWS Station in Atlantic City, New Jersey

Thursday: Partly sunny, high temperature near 85. Overnight there is a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms mainly before midnight. Some storms could be severe with damaging wind and heavy rain. Friday: Sunny, with a high near 86. West wind around 10 mph. On Friday night, skies will be mostly clear, with a low around 65. Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 79. On Saturday night, skies will be mostly clear, with a low around 64. Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 80. On Sunday night, Mostly clear, with a low around 67. Monday (Labor Day): Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. On Monday night, skies will be mostly clear, with a low around 70.

Poconos Weather

From NWS Station in Mount Pocono, Pennsylvania