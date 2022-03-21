Lacroix at The Rittenhouse to resume dinner service next month

When Philadelphia instituted its citywide lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020, numerous restaurants decided to temporarily shut down.



Among the group was Lacroix inside The Rittenhouse Hotel, which remained closed for the remainder of that year. The fine dining establishment resumed limited service throughout 2021 and is currently open for breakfast, lunch and brunch.

Lacroix is now bringing back its

on Thursday, April 7. L

ed by Executive Chef Eric Leveillee, the restaurant will have a new menu that is meant to present a "progressive" view on traditional French cuisine.

"Lacroix is reopening with an avant-garde, exciting and comforting take on the classic French experience that earned its place as a beloved dining spot," said Reginald Archambault, general manager at The Rittenhouse. "The dynamic of the city's and the world's fine dining expectations have changed and with this new chapter, Lacroix is very much restaking its position as a main character in Philadelphia's culinary story for years to come."

Leveillee began working at Lacroix in 2019, just months before the restaurant ended its dinner service offerings due to the pandemic.

Courtesy of/The Rittenhouse Lacroix features several dining areas, including private and small group dining, in addition to its main dining room.

Previously, Leveillee worked in Rhode Island at the James Beard Award-nominated Cook & Brown Public House. In Philadelphia, he served as executive chef at the now-shuttered Marigold Kitchen, as well as the Whetstone Tavern.

"We want to reimagine French cuisine by distilling the processes and leaving only what is necessary behind," said Leveillee. "We believe we have a responsibility to breathe new life into this institution, and hope to uphold the standard we set for ourselves two decades ago."

The menu is meant to be minimalistic, showcasing three sections including vegetables, meats, and cheeses. Diners are encouraged to select multiple dishes from each section in order to build their preferred meal.

The full menu is available on Lacroix's website, but some highlights are below.

• Risotto of new potatoes with kaluga caviar and chive

• Poached sturgeon with nasturtium, caviar, and sauce supreme

• Roasted bone marrow with a sauce of root vegetables

• Courgettes with elderflower and green almond

• Grilled lobster with beef fat and wild berries



The restaurant is also offering a $145 "carte blanche" option for those who want a more personalized experience. It includes a custom menu with up to seven courses based on preferred flavor profiles and an optional beverage pairing.

Along with Lacroix's new dinner menu, the French restaurant is premiering its new beverage menu. The cocktail menu is curated by bartender Amy Farrell from Bar 210 at Lacroix, and the food menu includes optional wine pairings.

Reservations can be made on Lacroix's website, or through The Rittenhouse.