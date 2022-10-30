More Culture:

October 30, 2022

Lane Johnson dresses up like Jason Kelce before Halloween weekend Eagles game

The iconic "game day fit" included jeans, a satchel, flip flops, a wig and a T-shirt from Sea Isle bar Ocean Drive

Franki Rudnesky
By Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff
Social Media Eagles
Lane Johnson Jason Kelce Halloween Eagles Eric Hartline/USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Lane Johnson (left) replicated the pregame outfit of center Jason Kelce (second from right) ahead of Sunday's Halloween weekend game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The "game day fit" included jeans, flip flops and a T-shirt from Sea Isle bar Ocean Drive.

Fashion and sports collide in a phenomenon known widely on social media as the "game day fit," which is when players show off their personal style for the cameras through pregame outfits worn before changing into uniform. 

Some wear the trendiest designers, while others pay homage to players that came before them. On Sunday, ahead of a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, one Philadelphia Eagles offensive lineman took the opportunity to spoof an outfit his teammate wore a few weeks ago.

MORE: Phillies fans bring their passion, smack talk to Houston

Offensive tackle Lane Johnson showed up to the Halloween weekend game in jeans, flip flops, a satchel, a wig and a green T-shirt from the Sea Isle, NJ, bar Ocean Drive. The look was an exact replica of the pregame outfit center Jason Kelce wore ahead of the Eagles' game against the Cowboys on Oct. 16.

Kelce stood out in his casual outfit during a high fashion week that saw many of his teammates wearing designer suits. Kelce's outfit was roasted online, including jabs from his own brother, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. The brothers often go back and forth on social media about each others' fashion choices.

On the Kelce brothers' podcast, New Heights, Travis asked Jason about his "game day fit," to which Jason replied: "Some people go to play football and some people play dress up. I don't like to play dress up, I like to play football."

Johnson spoofed this statement too in a clip posted by the Eagles' Instagram account.

"Jason Kelce here," Johnson said in the clip. "I don't play dress up. Fly, Eagles, fly."

Luckily, Kelce took the joke like a champ, even making a photo of Johnson his profile picture on Twitter.

The gag also marks the return to the field for Johnson, after entering concussion protocol on Oct. 16 when he was injured during the game against the Cowboys. Johnson, who has opened up about his mental health challenges, took to social media on Thursday to triumphantly announce that he'd be playing in today's game following a recovery period that fell within the bye week.

Let's hope it's all treats and no tricks for the Eagles during this Halloween weekend game, and stay tuned to find out whether Kelce claps back at Johnson for the prank.

Franki Rudnesky

Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff

franki@phillyvoice.com

Read more Social Media Eagles Philadelphia Philadelphia Eagles Football Jason Kelce Lane Johnson

Videos

Featured

Limited - Red October Live Casino

Red October Week Watch Parties at Sports & Social
Limited - Penn Medicine Abramson Cancer Center

Thyroid cancer patients can seek treatment with confidence and poise at Penn Medicine

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

Bucks County authorities searching for missing Sellersville woman
Bucks County Woman Missing

Sponsored

Red October Week Watch Parties at Sports & Social
Limited - Red October Live Casino

Prevention

U.S. cancer death rates continue to decline, federal report shows
cancer imaging.jpg

Eagles

What's next for the Eagles at the trade deadline?
Howie-Roseman-Eagles-Jets-Preseason-8.12.22-NFL.jpg

Music

Firefly Music Festival canceled for next year, but will return to Delaware in 2024
Firefly Music Festival Cancelled 2023

Fitness

Street soccer tournament to take over Frankford Avenue in Fishtown at Thanksgiving
Street Soccer Fishtown District

© 2022 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved