September 27, 2018

Lebanon County man charged with filming up the skirts of children at stores

Computers seized by state police turned up 50 images of child pornography

By Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff
The Dollar General near Union Township, Pennsylvania.

A Lebanon County man admitted to state police that he’d filmed “up the skirt” videos of young girls over the course of months at more than one store.

The defendant, Darun Kevin Ferguson, 39, was reportedly alerted to the state police in August when they were called to a Dollar General in Union Township where he was seen filming up the skirts of two young girls, according to PennLive.

Ferguson was an employee of the store at the time, according to state police, and Ferguson admitted to filming the children when they arrived, PennLive reported.

Police reportedly conducted a search of Ferguson’s home and seized computers, external hard drives, flash drives, and memory cards. 

On two of those computers, a forensic examination reportedly turned up 50 images of child pornography.

According to court documents filed Thursday, Ferguson has been charged with 50 counts of felony sexual abuse of children, five misdemeanor counts of invasion of privacy, and one misdemeanor count of tampering with or fabricating evidence.

Ferguson’s bail is set at $100,000.

