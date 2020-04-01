More Culture:

April 01, 2020

April is Card and Letter Writing Month, so mail a thoughtful note

Connect with friends during the COVID-19 crisis by sending them a handwritten message

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Mail Letters
April is Card and Letter Writing Month Photo by Castorly Stock/from Pexels

April is National Card and Letter Writing Month. While home isolating from others during the COVID-19 crisis, you can connect with friends and family through snail mail.

While staying in during the coronavirus crisis, you could use the extra time on your hands to write letters to friends, family or even nursing home residents who cannot have visitors during the COVID-19 outbreak.

April is National Card and Letter Writing Month, so now's a good time to start sending out some feel-good vibes by mail.

RELATED: #SavePhillyEats is selling food experiences to help restaurants during the COVID-19 crisis | Pennsylvania librarian creates free, virtual Harry Potter escape room for kids

There's texting, FaceTime and virtual happy hour, but sending a thoughtful note or card is another way to connect and can help you and your recipient feel less isolated.

If you're worried about the threat of coronavirus, the World Health Organization states, "The likelihood of an infected person contaminating commercial goods is low and the risk of catching the virus that causes COVID-19 from a package that has been moved, travelled and exposed to different conditions and temperature is also low."

You may still want to take precautions and wash your hands after handling mail or packages, however.

As for stationary to use for your letters, you can turn it into an art project and make your own or purchase some from a local business like Paper on Pine or Omoi Zakka by shopping online.

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Mail Letters Philadelphia COVID-19 Cards Coronavirus Writing

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

NFL rumors: There's no way the Eagles sign Cam Newton or Jameis Winston, right?
Cam-Newton-Jameis-Winston_040120_usat

Government

Mayor Kenney presses D.A. Krasner to 'vigorously' prosecute Philly's gun cases during coronavirus pandemic
Kenney Gun Crime Krasner

Health Stories

Philadelphia doctor writes about scarcity of supplies and lack of planning at one city hospital
COVID-19 Philadelphia hospital doctor

Sixers

Would a canceled NBA season help or hurt the Sixers?
4_Matisse_Thybulle_Ben_Simmons_sixers_76ersvsCeltics_KateFrese.jpg

Books

'For You' is a must-read book for Bruce Springsteen fans social distancing at home
Bruce Springsteen For You book

Food & Drink

Build customizable Joy Box care package with food, drink and support local small businesses
270320_Weckerly'sIceCream.jpg

Featured Homes

Limited - The Hopkinson House - 604 S Washington Square 2206-08

FOR SALE! The Hopkinson House - Combination of two adjacent units to create a deluxe 1 bedroom plus den, 2 bathroom with a balcony overlooking Washington Square and the Center City skyline; this home has incredible potential. 1,443 sf | $550,000
Limited - The Academy House - 1420 Locust Street - 12a

FOR SALE! The Academy House - 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom corner unit offering gorgeous north-facing city vistas, an expansive master suite, incredible natural light and ample entertaining space. 1,524 sf | $499,900
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved