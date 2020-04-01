April is Card and Letter Writing Month, so mail a thoughtful note

While staying in during the coronavirus crisis, you could use the extra time on your hands to write letters to friends, family or even nursing home residents who cannot have visitors during the COVID-19 outbreak.

April is National Card and Letter Writing Month, so now's a good time to start sending out some feel-good vibes by mail.

There's texting, FaceTime and virtual happy hour, but sending a thoughtful note or card is another way to connect and can help you and your recipient feel less isolated.

If you're worried about the threat of coronavirus, the World Health Organization states, "The likelihood of an infected person contaminating commercial goods is low and the risk of catching the virus that causes COVID-19 from a package that has been moved, travelled and exposed to different conditions and temperature is also low."

You may still want to take precautions and wash your hands after handling mail or packages, however.

As for stationary to use for your letters, you can turn it into an art project and make your own or purchase some from a local business like Paper on Pine or Omoi Zakka by shopping online.