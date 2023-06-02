Roots Picnic headliner Lil Uzi Vert discusses 7-month rehab stint in newly published interview

Lil Uzi Vert is slated to perform Saturday night at the Roots Picnic, returning home for a headlining performance at the annual Philadelphia hip-hop festival alongside Lauryn Hill, Usher and others.

The rapper's homecoming will have added significance on the heels of this week's revelation that Uzi spent seven months in rehab to overcome their drug dependency, including addiction to Xanax.

Uzi is featured on the most recent cover of German magazine 032c, where they were interviewed about topics including their addiction recovery and the decision to use "they/them" pronouns.

The "Just Wanna Rock" singer explained that they were urged to get treatment by Roc Nation label heads Jay-Z and Desiree Perez.

“I didn’t want to do it, but I had to — and I can say now that it was a great thing to do," Uzi told the magazine.

Back in March, Uzi had said they were enjoying the creative benefits of sobriety during the making of their much-anticipated LP, "The Pink Tape."

It was unclear at the time that Uzi had entered rehab, and the timeline of their treatment is not known. In late January, Uzi was in Philly for the Eagles' NFC Championship Game victory, leading the team out onto the field during introductions.

“The first month and a half were hard, but after that, it was easy, because the people there became my family,” Uzi told 032c. “They showed me so many different outlets and ways to cope with life. We did a lot of group talks, a lot of writing on whiteboards.”

The eccentric rapper, known for once piercing their forehead with a pink diamond, said the commitment to getting help worked despite their doubts.

“I was so sure that it wasn’t going to work, but surprisingly it’s pretty effective," Uzi said.

In the past, Uzi had been open about using Xanax, tweeting about the drug after the death of friend and fellow rapper Lil Peep in 2017. The anti-anxiety medication is often used recreationally and can be highly addictive. At the time, Complex reported that Uzi had decided to take a break from drugs.

Lil Uzi Vert, whose real name is Symere Bysil Woods, grew up in the Francisville section of Philadelphia. They began rapping in high school in a group called Steaktown and later dropped out of school, committing fully to music with a distinctive blend of emo rap that has since grown into a powerful and popular fusion genre.

Last year, Uzi announced they would be using "they/pronouns," but did not elaborate on the reasons for that decision. Uzi told 032c it was about self-discovery and that they did not fear repercussions from doing so.

"No, I never hesitated," Uzi said. "But I did take my time to learn as much as I could about this before I was able to proceed. Taking the time to figure out who you are is a big part of what it means to be alive. Once you figure out whether you’re here with it, there with it, or both, you’re not alone anymore. This community offers access to a certain kind of support that you might not have had your entire life because you weren’t raised that way. I come from a household where it’s not okay to be 'non' anything."

Uzi's set on Saturday night will be at 7:30 p.m. on the Park Stage at the Mann Center, followed by Lauryn Hill at 9:15 p.m. The festival, organized by legendary Philly hip-hop group the Roots, is now in its 15th year.