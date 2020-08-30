More Sports:

August 30, 2020

Live: Eagles training camp updates, Day 12

By Evan Macy
If you've been following Eagles training camp coverage this season — which has been a lot different than in season's past — you know that Sunday afternoon is a milestone.

No it's not cut day, nor is it a preseason game or inter-squad scrimmage. It's the last day doors will be open too media members to watch the team practice this entire season. And it also happens to be the team's first big live scrimmage at The Linc.

Things will begin at 11:30, with the team taking the field at noon.

Following the scrimmage Sunday, on Monday, the team will shift its focus to preparing for Week 1, less than two weeks away, against Washington. And due to the coronavirus pandemic, reporters will not be permitted to work from the team's practice complex or view practices anymore. 

So Sunday is the final day to get first hand accounts of Eagles practices from Jimmy Kempski, and his colleagues who cover the Birds' beat.

Follow along with the team's live press conferences, open practice and interviews, in addition to analysis, takes video clips and pictures right here with our live stream and open thread:

