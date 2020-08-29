More Sports:

August 29, 2020

Eagles practice notes, Day 11: I wasn't there, but you'll read my notes anyway

By Jimmy Kempski
"Eff you, pay me."

While driving to Philadelphia Eagles practice on Saturday morning, I was alerted that the team would be practicing indoors. In a normal training camp, that would simply mean that it would be a boring practice, observation-wise. In a year in which there's a global pandemic, it meant that I was hitting a U-turn on Route 70, and heading back home.

At some point later today, our two pool reporters, Zach Berman of The Athletic and John McMullen, occasionally of PhillyVoice (among other outlets), will publish a pool report. (To note, pool reports are typically bare-bones informational stuff, without any analysis.)

I was able to check out the Eagles' live feed of practice, which was limited just to the parts in which video is allowed. In other words, there were no competitive portions of the practice, like 1-on-1's, 7-on-7's, 11-on-11's, or install, for example. That's here:

Still, there were some observations to be made, so in the interest of having notes for every day of camp to satisfy my obsessive compulsive tendencies, let's publish them even though I wasn't there:

• The most noteworthy thing to see was the OL configuration the day after Andre Dillard went down. It was as follows:

 LTLG RG RT 
 Matt PryorIsaac Seumalo Jason Kelce Jason Peters Jordan Mailata 


Here they are:

082920EaglesOL

Wait, Peters is still at RG? Huh? In his Saturday morning press conference, Doug Pederson said that Peters "is in the discussion" to play LT with Dillard out. Uh, OK, well that's peculiar.

Or maybe not. According to Jeff McLane of The Inquirer, Peters wants more money if he's going to play LT. So on top of their severe injury issues along the offensive line, they now also have to pay their RG to move to LT. 

Things are going great! Peters apparently did not demand "center money" to snap the ball a few times in practice today.

082920JasonPeters

• The developing Peters drama aside, I believe that today was the first time that Pryor has taken LT reps in three years, at least in media-attended practices. He has always played RG and RT, and the team began working him a little at LG earlier in camp. Additionally, the right side is Mailata's weaker side. In other words, it wouldn't make sense for the Eagles to have Pryor at LT and Mailata at RT in a real game. The Eagles are perhaps just trying to get those guys some work at positions where they need it.

Lane Johnson remains out, presumably. He hasn't practiced since last Saturday. Pederson said that he remains "day-to-day," and will be good to go for the regular season. We'll see, I guess.

• Dillard was in attendance. See?

082920AndreDillard

It's good that he's staying engaged, I suppose.

• We'll update if the pool reports yield any useful information.

• To hear some audio recaps of each practice, Brandon Gowton and I are recording daily podcasts. You can find those here:

