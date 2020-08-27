Eagles practice notes, Day 10: Wide receivers up, O-line down

August 27, 2020
Day 10 of Philadelphia Eagles training camp is in the books, and with a day off on Friday, the Eagles finished off their week with another lively practice. Let's get to the notes.
• Are you tired of hearing about how good the wide receivers look? Well, they were good again today.
• The offensive line is a major concern this season. In case you missed it, Andre Dillard is reportedly done for the season, which means that Jason Peters is very likely the new LT.
The Eagles obviously already lost Brandon Brooks, and Peters isn't exactly a model of durability. And oh-by-the-way there's Lane Johnson, who was listed as day-to-day with a lower body injury on Sunday, and hasn't been seen since.
With Peters getting a maintenance day today, the first-team offensive line looked like this:
|LT
|LG
|C
|RG
|RT
|Jordan Mailata
|Isaac Seumalo
|Jason Kelce
|Nate Herbig
|Matt Pryor
😬
Have the Eagles had better offensive line depth heading into a season? Yes. Yes, they have.
• Adrian Killins showed the best and worst parts of his game today. On one running play, he had a big hole to run through, and he blazed into the open field for a big gain. Killins thinks that he's the fastest player on the team, and he might be. On another run up the middle, however, Hassan Ridgeway stuck his arm out, Killins ran into it, and Ridgeway's arm won, emphatically. Killins won't be confused for Earl Campbell in the tackle-breaking department.
In regard to the fourth running back battle, I've mostly had Elijah Holyfield in the lead for that job. I'm beginning to rethink that. Holyfield offers no real differentiating skill, but Killins does, with his speed. Or maybe they'll only keep three?
• One of the underrated things that Fletcher Cox has done a great job of over his career is sniffing out and disrupting screens. He got a hand on a screen pass a few days ago, and then another one today, after which he wagged his finger, Jalen Mills-style.
• After the conclusion of the 2020 NFL Draft, I feel like the player that fans seemed to be happiest about in terms of value for where he was picked, was S K'Von Wallace. We've barely mentioned him, because he hasn't really stood out much, surprisingly. If you're a "glass half full" type, maybe it's a good thing he hasn't been noticed much because he hasn't really been beaten?
• Genard Avery went down on Wednesday with what looked like a serious injury, and was even carted off the field. It turns out that it wasn't really serious at all. 🎉
#Eagles DE Genard Avery, who was carted off yesterday at practice, suffered a bone-bruise in his knee that is not nearly as serious as it looked, source said. Some positive news.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 27, 2020
The Eagles listed Avery as day-to-day today.
To hear some audio recaps of each practice, Brandon Gowton and I are recording daily podcasts.
