Sixers Innovation Lab's 'Live Life Nice' gets apparel pop-ups at King of Prussia Mall

When the Philadelphia 76ers opened their new practice facility in Camden, one of the goals was to use the team's new home base as a business incubator for sports entrepreneurship.

One of the companies to form out of this initiative—the Sixers Innovation Lab—is doing a very nice job, literally.

Live Life Nice, a cause-driven digital media and apparel company, will debut a new line of apparel at two KicksUSA shops in the King of Prussia Mall this weekend.

Founded by Sixers in-arena host Christian Crosby, the purpose of the brand is to inspire, motivate and empower people to "be Nice and do Nice" by sharing and celebrating acts of kindness.

Live Life Nice will have pop-up shops at the KicksUSA locations on the lower level of the mall's plaza on Saturday from 2 to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 2 to 6 p.m.

The company will feature the organization's "Nice" scripted t-shirts and hats along with other new merchandise.

To go with the pop-up shops, the company will also kick off its "be Nice. do Nice. Challenge," encouraging fans to create 1,000 acts of kindness before Halloween. Those who do can enter the context by tagging @LiveLifeNice and @KicksUSA on Instagram with the tag #TheKicksWay in their post.

Prize packs for winners will include one flagship “Nice” tee, one “Nice” cap, and a custom pair of Live Life Nice and KicksUSA-branded Nike Air Force 1’s.

Source/Live Life Nice Nike Air Force 1's with Live Life Nice design.

“It’s important to be reminded that a simple act of ‘Nice’ can change someone’s day, someone’s life and collectively, the world,” Crosby said.

“Our goal of 1,000 ‘Acts of Nice’ is a big task, but we are committed to partnering with brands like KicksUSA who share our values and help advance our cause. As a Philadelphia-area native, I’ve grown up shopping at KicksUSA so it’s truly an honor to be able to collaborate on this message together.”

