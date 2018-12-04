Live MLB free agency news, updates, rumors: Phillies in 'strong position' to sign Patrick Corbin

UPDATE [10:50 am]: The Phillies, according to a report, made a good enough impression on former Diamondbacks left-handed starter Patrick Corbin that he appears to be heading to Philadelphia.

Other reports, notably one from Bob Nightengale, say that Corbin — with whichever team he inks with — is in line to make around $125 million over six years.

The hurler has gone 25-20 over the last two seasons and has a career ERA of 3.91. He would become the only lefty on Philly's starting rotation. If he signs, he will be the first domino to fall for the Phillies, who have high free agent aspirations this winter.

[10:15 am] In case you were distracted yesterday by the Eagles getting back to .500, the Flyers hiring a new general manager, or the Sixers continuing to win in impressive fashion, the Phillies made huge news Monday.



The team officially found its shortstop of the future in swift-hitting Jean Segura in a swap with the Mariners. Philly said good riddance to Carlos Santana's huge contract as well as former first round pick and one-time No. 1 prospect J.P. Crawford.

Philly also bolstered its bullpen acquiring Juan Nicasio and Jamez Pazos, arms with big league experience. There will likely be a much more moves to come, as the Santana trade opens first base for Rhys Hoskins, and in theory gives an outfield spot for a potential Bryce Harper signing.

Harper — who is set to visit a bunch of teams — as well as Manny Machado, Patrick Corbin and a bevy of other stars remain unsigned and targets of the Phillies. Follow the thread below all day as we keep you updated on the latest free agency news ahead of the upcoming winter meetings:

